Children as young as 10 stealing cars and posting crimes online

It takes a group of youths less than a minute to break into a car, hot-wire it and drive off - a crime that is part of a spree among young people in Christchurch.

Groups of child car thieves – some as young as 10 – are stealing vehicles and cruising around Christchurch in convoys, posting their exploits on social media.

Stuff understands about four loosely connected groups are responsible, occasionally filling stolen cars with fuel at petrol stations before driving off without paying.

Among the young offenders is a boy of just 10.

It is understood they have been posting videos of themselves in the stolen cars on Instagram.

The groups often travel in convoy with about three stolen cars at a time. If they get spooked, they dump them and steal another.

The youths have been involved in at least one crash in recent weeks, where two children aged between 13 and 15 suffered broken bones after crashing into a power pole.

“They’re just going nuts on the roads,” one source said.

Among the victims is Amy Clarke. It was about 5.15pm on Anzac Day when she got a message from her neighbour asking if her white car was parked on the road.

“I’m like what do you mean was? And then she said, ‘Oh someone’s just stolen it.”

Supplied Groups of child car thieves are stealing vehicles and cruising around Christchurch in convoys, posting their exploits on social media.

Clarke rushed outside. Her husband’s Mazda Atenza was gone, containing car seats for their children.

“I was like ‘f…,’ then some more swear words. I ran back inside to wake my husband because he was having a nap and then straight on the phone to the police.”

Her neighbour’s CCTV footage shows a black Mazda Demio drive past Clarke’s car before turning around and pulling over on the other side of the road.

Two young men then get out and approach Clarke’s car, walking to the back passenger’s seat and appearing to break the window, before unlocking it.

They go to the driver’s door, and one starts hot-wiring the car. In less than a minute, the car is gone.

Alden Williams/Stuff It’s understood there are about four groups of young offenders in the city, all loosely connected, who have been stealing cars in recent months.

“We just couldn’t believe how brazen they were, doing it at 5pm. It’s normally a relatively busy street,” Clarke said of the footage.

About 11pm the same day the car was found in Sumner by residents who came across the teenagers and appear to have “spooked them off”.

“They just left the car in the middle of the road with the doors open and running. The residents moved it off the road and then realised the ignition barrel was missing and rang the police,” Clarke said.

More than a week on, the car remains at the salvage yard while an assessor’s report is completed. The side of the car was damaged, the tyres melted. A seat was slashed, and another is still missing.

“It’s incredibly inconvenient,” Clarke says.

Her 6-year-old boy told her he was “very upset” someone would take their car and could not understand why they would do it.

Her youngest boy, aged 2, keeps asking “where’s daddy’s car”.

A police spokesperson said officers were aware of vehicles being stolen in recent months by youths in the Christchurch region.

“The reasons why young people are involved in this type of offending is a complex one to answer. There are several factors that can contribute, including the influence of social media.

“It’s not an issue police can address alone.”

Ben Hannifin, director of youth justice system development at Oranga Tamariki, said the agency was aware of a “spate of youth crime incidents”, particularly in Auckland.

“We are working with communities and partner agencies to prevent children and young people from offending and reoffending.”

Youths and their whānau were offered access to the “therapeutic supports” needed to address underlying factors that contribute to “risky behaviour and offending”, Hannifin said.

“Young people need to see that there is an alternative pathway to crime and our job, alongside communities and partner agencies, is to help them find a stable home life, purpose and hope for a better future.”

Overall, the rate of youth crime in New Zealand is falling. Since January 2020, the number of offences referred to Oranga Tamariki for intervention has reduced by 21% nationally. In Christchurch there has been a 55% decrease.

On Friday, police announced a multi-agency response to address youth offending along with Oranga Tamariki and community providers.

The joint response is being trialled in parts of Auckland to address factors that lead to young people engaging in risky behaviour and offending.

It will have a whānau-focused approach and will involve a cross-agency response to family harm in the Counties Manukau District.

The announcement comes as ramraids – carried out by young offenders – have surged in Auckland over the past few months.

Recent notable incidents include three stolen vehicles being used to break into an Auckland shopping centre before raiding Postie and Noel Leeming stores.

In a ramraid burglary of a Sandringham Suprette in April, the youngest offender apprehended was 11 years old.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright recently told media police were working with social media companies because many of the raids are posted on platforms such as TikTok.

Counties Manukau police have dealt with more than 60 young offenders since October 2021, when ramraids started to spike, she said.

“One of the real worries we have is that it’s a tragedy waiting to happen.”

Bright called on parents to know where their children were.

“I think it’s a wider community problem as to why 11-year-olds are out there the middle of the night.

“Parents need to know where their children are and take responsibility for them.”