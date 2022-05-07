Police seize methamphetamine, cash found in search of Kaikohe properties

Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

Police have recovered cash and methamphetamine in Kaikohe after a number of searches.

Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy said detectives from the Kaikohe Police station and the Far North Organised Crime Unit carried out the searches at three properties on Thursday.

It was done as part of an ongoing focus on gang activities in the Kaikohe and Mid North policing areas, he said.

Police/Supplied Police recovered $35,000 cash and 80g of methamphetamine. (File photo)

Police recovered $35,000 cash and 80g of methamphetamine, worth tens of thousands of dollars.

A 57-year-old man with gang connections has appeared in court charged with supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, assault with intent to injure and disorderly behaviour.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing and officials couldn't rule out further charges being laid.

“We will continue to actively target those involved in gangs and in the supply of methamphetamine in our communities,” Fouhy said.

Police are asking anyone with information about organised crime, the supply of illicit drugs or the illegal possession of firearms in their community to come forward.