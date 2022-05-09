Teenager pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal punch in supermarket car park

Levi Haami, 18, died in hospital after being punched in the head in a supermarket car park.

An 18-year-old was killed by a cowardly punch from another teenager after he asked why he was looking at him as he urinated in a supermarket car park.

Levi Haami died on December 5, 2021, a day after the incident. On Monday, a 17-year-old, who previously faced a charge of murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the High Court at Christchurch.

Justice Gerald Nation declined to continue name suppression for the teenager, who was 16 at the time of the killing, but his lawyer immediately appealed. Interim name suppression continues.

According to the summary of facts, the two teenagers had met on at least one previous social occasion.

About 2am on December 4, Haami was in the car park at Countdown on Moorhouse Ave, Christchurch with a group of friends, where between 30 and 50 cars had gathered.

Haami, who was in a car with four associates, got out to go to the toilet, and walked to some clothing bins near the corner of Madras St and Moorhouse Ave to urinate.

At the same time a car was passing on Moorhouse Ave, travelling eastbound. The 16-year-old was sitting in the right rear passenger seat, but with his torso out of the window and legs inside the car, allowing him to look across the roof the car towards where Haami was.

Haami said to the teen: “Why are you looking at my dick?”

CHRIS SKELTON Emergency services were called to Countdown car park on Moorhouse Ave, Sydenham, about 2am on Saturday, after the teenager was found with serious injuries.

The vehicle did a U-turn, travelling a short distance west along Moorhouse Ave, before entering the car park.

The teenager got out of his car, “visibly agitated”, and approached Haami, who had walked back to his car.

Witnesses described the teenager as saying to Haami, “what did you say, c…”, “stop talking shit,” and “I don’t know who this c… is”.

The teenager then “forcefully punched” Haami in the side of the mouth, causing him to fall backwards, the back of his head striking the ground.

He then kicked Haami in the leg and yelled at him, before returning to his car and driving out of the car park.

According to the summary of facts, some witnesses referred to the kick occurring before the punch, and others said it happened afterwards.

The teenager returned about 10 minutes later while members of the public and Haami’s associates performed first aid on him.

“The defendant yelled out words to the effect of, ‘is he breathing?’, ‘is he up yet?’.”

Some people in the car park told him to leave before the car he was in drove away along Madras St.

Haami suffered “catastrophic brain injuries”. He was transported to Christchurch Hospital where he was placed on life support, but it was turned off and he died the following day.

In court on Monday, Haami’s friends and family filled at least half the public gallery.

Many were wearing shirts with a photo of Haami with angel wings printed on them, along with “#justiceforlevi”, his birthday, and the date of his death.