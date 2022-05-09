Dunedin police roundup: duck shooting, drunks and burnouts

A duck comes into land in this file photo.

Some duck hunters lost their shotguns after a surprise inspection at a southern maimai.

Police along with Fish and Game rangers visited several maimai at Flagswamp and Dunback, north of Dunedin, to check compliance on opening day.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said they found one unoccupied maimai with two loaded shotguns ‘’completely visible and no-one around’’.

The firearms and ammunition were seized, and an investigation was underway to identify the owners.

READ MORE:

* From The News Desk: Ducks Ahoy

* Tourists watch on in horror as car crashes off West Coast bridge, killing driver

* Duck hunter shot near Gore as season opens



Dunedin Police attended another duck-hunting call-out, this time to Long Beach after reports of a duck hunter shooting near residential property, also on Saturday.

The person, who was on rural land, was ‘’spoken to and educated’’, Bond said.

Later that afternoon police pulled over a driver who was spotted throwing rubbish out their window and weaving across the centreline.

The driver turned out to be disqualified, and things would get worse for their passenger, who had a warrant out for their arrest.

The 32-year-old female driver also had the vehicle impounded, while the 36-year-old male was arrested.

Rural drink-driving was focus for the Clutha area, where 10 people were processed for drink-driving on Saturday.

Police processed several people for drink-driving in Dunedin, including a 33-year-old male who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 648 micrograms (mcg)of alcohol per litre of breath, and a 40-year-old male who recorded 890mcg.

Police attended a crash on the Kilmog, north of the city, after a 34-year-old male driver ignored the 50kmh temporary speed limit, on Friday about 10am.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Staff at Dunedin Hospital were abused, before an intoxicated man left the scene

The man’s vehicle ended-up skidding into a ditch, narrowly avoiding a road sweeper truck, Bond said.

He admitted to officers he was travelling about 80km at the time of the crash, and was issued with an infringement notice and a warning for careless driving.

Around the same time police were called to Dunedin Hospital over reports of a 49-year-old male causing issues, and who was asked to leave as he became threatening towards stuff.

The intoxicated man then headed to the library, where he continued to be abusive before being arrested by police.

The man was remanded in custody.

Police attended a crash involving a car and its 20-year-old driver, who had earlier being doing burnouts on Church Hill Rd, Green Island, on Friday, about 4pm.

The vehicle ended-up in a ditch, and an investigation into the crash was ongoing.