Infamous conman Wayne Eaglesome now German 'millionaire' Alex Neumann

Infamous conman Wayne Eaglesome has popped up again in Turkey and Bangkok in recent weeks claiming to be a German national with $90m in bitcoin.

Eaglesome, who has more than 250 convictions and about 40 aliases, fled New Zealand around a year ago while facing charges for breaching his release conditions.

In December, it was revealed he had been in Spain offering large amounts of money to men for sex under the name Friedrich Freiherr Von Thyssen.

Several backpackers have now come forward to share their experiences with a man named ‘Alex Neumann’ in both Bangkok and Turkey.

An American backpacker, who declined to be named, met Neumann on May 2 at a hostel in Istanbul.

The backpacker and his wife were getting instructions from the hostel on how to get to the famous mosque, the Hagia Sophia, when a man carrying a bag full of magnum ice creams said to him and his wife “you look like you need ice cream”.

The man had an accent that sounded like “fancy lords in England”.

“He was easy to like, and we walked away from the hostel feeling like we already had friends to meet later on.”

SUPPLIED Wayne Eaglesome, now going by Alex Neumann, pictured with some backpackers in Istanbul.

Later that day when the backpacker returned to the hostel Neumann, who had a New Zealand passport under that name, invited the couple and six other backpackers out for dinner.

Before they left he told them about how he was a German national, attended Oxford and now worked for a large investment management company. He claimed to have an apartment in Berlin, but spent most of his time in Frankfurt and Brussels.

Neumann paid for everyone’s meals which came to about NZ$135. After dinner, they went back to the hostel’s bar. He told the backpacker about his Russian clients who were “great people” that opposed the war in Ukraine, but had their assets frozen.

During the conversation Neumann shouted everyone in the bar a beer.

“I didn’t think anything of it other than perhaps he has so much money that a few beers is nothing at all.”

Neumann used his phone to show the backpacker he had $90m in bitcoin.

He said some of his Russian clients were selling bitcoin at a discount. He had three coins and would be happy to share one with the backpacker.

The backpacker, who had bitcoin, but had “zero interest in helping Russian millionaires”, said he would think on the offer.

Supplied Alex Neumann claimed he was a German millionaire.

Two days later at breakfast, Neumann told the backpacker that another backpacker had purchased some of his bitcoin.

The backpacker got even more suspicious when Neumann began talking about his recent travels to Barcelona, Thailand and Cambodia.

Neumann’s recollection of visa processes did not match that of the backpacker, so he began looking Neumann up.

He started by looking through his Instagram account.

“His posts only go back to March, he is never in pictures, and they all look like stock photos,” he said.

“The family vacation pictures are all filtered to the point they look like watercolour paintings.”

He then found his LinkedIn account, which had all the credentials he claimed to have.

Later that day that backpacker’s wife came across a Stuff article about Wayne Eaglesome, which referenced a different spelling of his latest alias ‘Alexander Newman’.

Eaglesome was jailed for two years and three months in October 2018 after a Stuff investigation revealed he was running a company despite being banned from being a director.

In April 2021, he was charged with breaching his release conditions after it was revealed he tried to rent a luxury apartment and promised to fill it with wealthy clients for $500 a night.

He twice failed to appear in court on those charges before fleeing the country.

“She clicked on the video, and we didn’t even have to read it. That’s Alex. A million per cent, Alex… clear as day.”

Stuff Wayne Eaglesome was jailed for two years and three months in October 2018.

They told the hostel and their fellow backpackers. He said the hostel called police who said he was not on an Interpol list.

The backpacking couple went back to the same restaurant they had dinner with Neumann and shared their stories about him, giving him the nickname “Hostel Hustler”.

Several of the backpackers had given Neumann their resumes after he said he could get them a job, and were worried about what he might do with the information.

Neumann, who had told the backpacker he was in Turkey for weightloss surgery, left the following day.

“I thought he was magnetic, friendly, funny, quick-witted, provocative super-intelligent, basically every bit of what you are told con artists are.”

Several other backpackers also say they came across Neumann in Bangkok shortly before he travelled to Turkey.

One Norwegian backpacker said he was “very generous”, buying drinks and food for everyone in the hostel.

“He told a lot of crazy stories about his life, how rich he was.”

He claimed he had dinner with the Norwegian King and Queen and said he had medals from different royal families.

Stuff Eaglesome has more than 250 convictions and once faked his death.

He told one of her friends he was a lord, and was about to be part of the royal family.

Another backpacker claimed Neumann told stories of how he had scammed airlines, hotels and even obtained fake IDs.

Neumann’s Instagram showed a lavish lifestyle with trips to London, Berlin, Tokyo, Brussels and Barcelona.

On April 21, he uploaded a post, claiming to have purchased a new Mercedes “for summer 2022”.

“It just arrived at my home in Germany, and I’m excited to take it for a drive. Who wants to join me?”

Just days earlier he posted a photo of a plane ticket.

“Business class round the world trip taking me to five countries in the next 20 days.”

He also posted saying he was keen to invest in a bar in Barcelona. He changed his privacy settings on his account after Stuff approached him for comment.

The phone number he gave the backpackers also no longer works.

New Zealand Police earlier said they were aware Eaglesome was overseas, but had no further comment.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said there was “no new information we can share at present”.

One man, many names

Eaglesome is known to have used the following aliases over the last two decades: Alex Bauer, Ari Ben Yitzhak, Bernhardt Augustus Bentinck, Alex Oliver Bergen, Wayne Blane, William Jury Conner, Wayne Drury Eaglesome, Wayne Jury Eagleson, Alekksandr Eichelbaum, Alekksandr Mikhail Eichelbaum, Alexandr Miles Eichelbaum, Alexander Mikhail Eichelbaun, Barnaby David Gordon, Xavier Edward James Phillip Grosvenor, Xavier Ignatius Grosvenor, Jordan James Halifax, Angus Harrow, William Louie Lantz, Bernhardt Longwater, Michael Macgregor, Alexander Montague, Richard Alexander Mountjoy, Alexander Baruch Friedlander Newman, Clifford James Norton, Pete Palladino, Peter Anthony Palladino, Peter Rallidino, Joseph Rose, Friedrich Freiherr Von Thyssen, Lantz William, Alexandar Mikhail Yourievich, Alexander Michael Yourievich, Alexandr Miles Yourievich, Alexander Zoltan, Alekksandr Zolton and Pietro-tisza Alexander Zolton