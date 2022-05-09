Man who 'got a bottle of whisky for his birthday and went crazy' was four times over limit

Police followed a trail of burnout marks to Peter Johnson’s address.

When police followed a trail of “skid marks” to Peter Johnson’s house, they found him more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Johnson, 47, pleaded guilty to three driving-related charges in Nelson District Court on Monday.

The police summary of facts, read out in court, described the events that began just before 5pm on March 2, 2022.

Johnson, driving his vehicle on Leicester St in Stoke, drove into a front garden, damaging the fence and garden.

He reversed away and drove up the street, and was seen driving erratically on the wrong side of the road.

At about 7.15pm, he performed a series of skids and doughnuts in the middle of the Seaview Rd and Leicester St intersection. “His vehicle let off a large plume of smoke,” the summary said.

Police followed a “large trail of skid marks” that led to Johnson’s address. There, they found a vehicle that smelled strongly of burning rubber.

A breath test revealed Johnson’s level of intoxication was 1145 micrograms per litre of breath, more than four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

With several other driving-related charges in his past, including drink-driving offences, things were “looking grim” for Johnson, said his lawyer Wayne Jones.

However, Johnson hadn’t been before the court for seven years, Jones said.

The incident was an anomaly, the lawyer added.

“He’s not an alcoholic, he hasn’t drunk for nine years. He got a bottle of whisky for his birthday and went crazy.”

Judge Jo Rielly pointed out that Johnson’s 2015 convictions were for drink-driving.

“So I think he has drunk within the last nine years,” Rielly said.

Johnson was ordered to pay reparation for the damaged garden, and was bailed ahead of his June 23 sentencing on the condition he not drive a motor vehicle.