Son killed stepfather, then himself after struggling with schizophrenia and drugs

Ruth Kenny survived a suicide attempt last year with the support of "amazing" friends and family. She urges others in a dark space to "hang on" and to speak up. "The help will come." (First published in September 2021).

A Northland man killed his stepfather, then himself after struggling with mental health and a drug dependency, a coroner has ruled.

Daniel Raines​ and his stepfather Garry​ died in Whangārei on September 30, 2017.

A recently obtained report shows Coroner Sarn Herdson​ ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Northland men Daniel and Garry Raines died after an incident in September 2017. (File photo)

Herdson also outlined Daniel Raines’ ongoing struggles with his mental health and drug dependency.

He and his 59-year-old stepfather had been known to have disagreements from time to time, Herdson said in her findings.

CC BY 2.0/itravelNZ/Flickr The Whāngarei killing shocked those who lived on the Kamo street where it happened. (File photo)

The arguments mainly related to household issues, with Garry Raines of the opinion his stepson should be living in his own home by that point.

But that wasn’t easily done as the 33-year-old struggled with paranoid schizophrenia that was treatment-resistant, as well as a dependency on drugs and alcohol.

The day before the shooting Daniel Raines had been in a “negative or bad mood”, his mother Janelle​ was quoted as saying in the findings.

But she said there were no known events that sparked any concern over what would happen the following day.

Danica MacLean/Stuff Daniel Raines was rushed to Whangārei Hospital but died later that same day. (File photo)

Just after 1pm on September 30, she saw her son walk past her holding a sawn-off rifle.

She asked him what he was doing and he told her she didn’t want to know or see.

Moments later she heard her son call to someone, followed by gunshots.

She rushed outside where she found her husband and son lying on the driveway.

A neighbour said at the time he thought the loud bangs were someone using a hammer and didn't know it was a shooting until a friend in Auckland contacted him.

Garry Raines was pronounced dead by emergency services when they arrived, but Daniel Raines was rushed to Whangārei Hospital where he died later that day.

Herdson said Garry Raines had died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, while she ruled his stepson’s wounds were self-inflicted.

While forensic testing found methamphetamine in the 33-year-old’s system as well as THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, Herdson could not make any findings as no source, amounts or likely time of use were given.

She said the long wait between the pair’s deaths and her written decision was “regrettable” and extended her condolences for the Raines’ loss.

The family was approached for comment.

