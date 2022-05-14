Young Adult List court programme leading the way in justice system transformation

The Young Adult List is taking a new approach to court proceedings, and the results speak for themselves.

Decades of calls for transformative change to a justice system that is traumatising, punitive and non-inclusive have largely gone unanswered. But what if transformation is happening - quietly, but surely - one courtroom at a time? Laura Walters reports.

“Good luck. Hopefully we don’t see you again.”

Porirua District Court Judge James Johnston signs off most cases with some variation of these words. The young people who stand before him nod. Some of them thank the judge, the lawyers and the support staff.

The 18-25 year olds who come before Johnston don’t stand alone in the dock. They stand alongside their lawyer and close to their support people. Most of them look the judge in the eye when he addresses them.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The Young Adult List pilot court launched in March 2020, in Porirua District Court.

Every Friday, the Young Adult List in Porirua begins with a karakia. The judge, police prosecutor, duty lawyers, probation officer, forensic mental health nurses, drug and alcohol addiction specialists, and community support workers take turns introducing themselves. Some defendants, along with their whānau and friends, follow suit.

When Johnston talks to defendants he speaks to them directly, using their first names, and taking care with pronunciation. The judge, lawyers and support workers speak in plain language - no legal jargon. Everything is reiterated to the defendant to ensure they understand what is being discussed, and what is expected of them.

A young man stands up. The 22-year-old has been transferred from another court – his case has been delayed and passed around for months. Since his offending, which Johnston says included “some really dumb decisions”, the man has become a father. He says he wants to be there for his eight-month-old child; his life has changed.

The judge asks whether a discharge without conviction is an option, and dedicated police prosecutor Karen Vaughan says it is if the young man agrees to complete a plan with all the usual elements: community work, a defensive driving course, drug and alcohol treatment.

Speaking after the day’s list appearances, Johnston says the way the court runs might seem like a no-brainer.

“It’s the sort of stuff we should be doing – treating all people with dignity and respect; realising that everyone has mana,” he says.

“It’s a person; a family. We're not just dealing with papers. These are real people; they are real lives.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Porirua District Court Judge James Johnston says everyone who comes into the court should be treated with dignity and respect.

For the past 30 years, there have been calls for justice system reform. Among these, criticism has been levelled at the court’s adversarial and punitive approach, which often fails to address the drivers of crime, and effectively reduce recidivism and future victimisation.

Despite research, inquiries, and a national conversation on criminal justice launched by the previous government in 2018, change has been slow.

Attempts to enact transformation have often been hamstrung by the simplistic “tough on crime” versus “soft on crime” debates. Against this backdrop, key legislative changes and big budget initiatives have stalled.

When gang numbers rise, and violent crimes involving things like firearms and ramraids increase, successive governments throw money into high-profile law enforcement initiatives.

Long-term investments that have the potential to address the causes of crime – mental health, addiction, a lack of housing, and poverty – lack the same appeal. The public wants action; people want to see results.

Rather than waiting for the change that never seems to come, a collection of those working at the coalface are doing what they can to transform the justice system – one courtroom at a time.

For the past two years, a little-acknowledged court pilot has been run out of the Porirua District Court. Those involved say the Young Adult List is leading the reimagining of Aotearoa’s court system. At its core, it’s about making sure everyone can be seen, heard, and fully participate.

The Young Adult List is a specialist court for 18-25 year olds, which recognises a high percentage of young adult offenders suffer from neuro-disabilities such as dyslexia, acquired brain injury and foetal-alcohol spectrum disorder, which make them more likely to reoffend and become trapped in the justice system for life.

While those aged between 17 and 24 account for 14% of the general population, they represent 40% of criminal justice apprehensions.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Principal Youth Court Judge John Walker says the new approach is about fairness.

The approach – brainchild of Principal Youth Court Judge John Walker – is similar to that now used in the country’s youth courts. It acknowledges a person’s behaviour, or offending, is influenced by a range of factors, from their medical history and home life, through to their cultural connections and support networks.

In recent years, judges, court staff and support services have gone to lengths to ensure they understand the whole picture when dealing with a youth offender. When a person turns 18, that holistic approach disappears.

But those barriers and disabilities don’t stop existing because someone turns 18 and moves into the district court, Walker says. Their brains are still under-developed, and many continue to experience challenges related to neuro-disabilities and developmental issues for the rest of their lives.

More than 40% of those coming through the district court have a history of acquired or traumatic brain injury, so the court proceeds on the assumption a person is more likely than not to have some kind of neurodisability.

“The real challenge is understanding what’s happened to the person standing before the court; what’s happened to the victim, and what underlies the offending,” he says.

“If we don't understand what the driver of the offending is, then fashioning a response, which endeavours to deal with that underlying issue, is pretty well impossible.”

An initial qualitative evaluation of the specialist court found participants felt heard, respected, and understood the process.

‘It makes you feel more respected … when they talk to you as a person and not as a statistic,” one participant said in the report.

Meanwhile, police data suggests the court is having a positive impact on reoffending. Out of 500 plans completed by defendants in the Porirua pilot to date, the recidivism rate is 1%.

But Walker is wary of relying on the “blunt tool” of reoffending to measure the court’s success.

“To my mind, if everybody is feeling they understood what was happening, that they were leaving the court feeling like they had been dealt with fairly, and got a fair deal - regardless of the outcome - then that’s a success.”

Off the back of these positive results, the court is being rolled out across the country.

The Young Adult List launched in Gisborne last week. At the time, Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said the court incorporated best practice to improve access to justice, improve procedural and substantive fairness, and support stronger connections between the court and participants, whānau and their communities.

All going to plan, the court will be expanded to Hamilton at the end of June.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Initial success has led to the court programme being rolled out in other parts of the country. It launched in Gisborne last week.

The hope is that these core principles and practices will permeate throughout the wider court system; a type of springboard for broader reform.

In 2020, Taumaunu announced the effective, best-practice approaches founded in the country’s specialist courts would be rolled out to the whole district court as part of a system overhaul called Te Ao Mārama.

Both Taumaunu and Walker see the Young Adult List as the first step in rolling out this new approach across the country.

Walker says Te Ao Mārama – the move from darkness to light in the courts – is the response to decades of calls for transformative change.

“We need over time to have this approach in every court, so we don't perpetuate this postcode justice, where you only get the assistance or intervention or participation in some courts.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The programme will look slightly different in each community. But the principles of being seen, heard, and getting a fair go, will stay the same.

For the system to be successful, each community needs to design the specific kaupapa of its court, based on the values and resources available. But there is a broad framework the young adult courts in each region will work within.

The Young Adult List ensures specialist assessments are carried out in order to fully understand what defendants are experiencing.

For some, violence is second-nature. For others, drug or alcohol use began around the age of 10. Many have undiagnosed and unrecognised neuro-disabilities.

Walker recalls a case where the defendant was required to write an apology letter to his victims in order to complete his plan. Each came back time and again without producing the letter. The young man was living on the street, and said his belongings, and the letter, had been stolen.

Walker had a hunch. He suggested the man record a video apology to send to his victims. It was done immediately.

The young man was illiterate. His illiteracy was at the root of this issue, and many of his issues, Walker says. In a court system with screening and specialist reports, these types of barriers will be proactively identified, rather than stumbled upon by chance.

Ross Giblin “The court system has been unapproachable, and we’re trying to make it more participatory,” Judge Walker says.

In another case, a 23-year-old had been charged for driving without a licence, and then driving while disqualified. By the time he came to court, his offending had escalated.

The young man had never held a driving licence, and there was a file in front of Walker that said the man had foetal alcohol spectrum disorder and an intellectual disability.

Between the police, his lawyers, the Howard League for Penal Reform, the forensic nurse and Community Link, they made a plan to help the man to get his licence. The case was put off, and eight weeks later he presented that driving licence to the court.

The court also champions the use of plain language, solutions-focussed approaches and inclusion.

This means no “reside”, “associate” or “consume”. Anyone using legalese is stopped by the judge and asked to rephrase.

Walker says it’s important people understand what is happening to them and their loved ones - both in the case of defendants and victims.

If they understand what is happening and what is expected of them, they are more likely to engage and participate. People are more likely to walk away feeling as though they were treated fairly, and got a fair deal – regardless of the outcome.

“If you think about it, it's about fairness,” Walker says.

“The court system has been unapproachable, and we’re trying to make it more participatory.”

Solutions-focussed means creating comprehensive plans for every individual, regardless of the sentence or plea. It means lowering the number of cases that go to trial, and the number of warrants for non-appearances – even if a lawyer has to call someone’s mum so she can drag her child to court by the scruff of their neck.

“It doesn’t mean people aren’t held accountable. But it means the process is fairer, and we are much better informed about underlying issues and we can fashion responses that are fit for purpose, with a long-term aim of reducing reoffending for everyone's benefit,” Walker says.

Police prosecutor Karen Vaughan says after 10 years in the job it took her a while to change her language and approach. But it seems to be working.

Those involved start every case armed with all of the information, she says. The court is able to take a holistic view of a person, and address the causes, rather than needlessly loading up their conviction history.

Victims are able to be involved every step of the way, and court specialists clearly explain what is happening along the way. Victims also have the opportunity to engage in restorative justice processes through the court process.

Cultural backgrounds and tīkanga are respected and observed in the courtroom, and when designing a defendant’s plan.

Whānau and support people are also encouraged to participate. They are welcomed into the courtroom and thanked for their attendance.

In one case, a defendant was about to have his licence suspended when his mother spoke up. She notified the judge that her son had just begun a carpentry apprenticeship, and if he couldn’t drive to the worksite, he’d lose his job. Instead, he was granted a limited licence, which allowed him to drive to and from work.

When someone completes their plan, the judge, lawyer and police congratulate the defendant on what they’ve achieved.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Those involved with the programme say court should not be seen as the beginning of the end; a downward spiral into crime.

“It becomes about what the defendant is doing and has achieved, and not so much about what the defence lawyer is saying, arguing or doing,” says Public Defence Service duty lawyer supervisor Louise Brown.

“It is finally stepping back and taking an opportunity to truly approach individuals with rehabilitative and therapeutic concepts behind them.

“It is recognising that those that come to court come from situations that maybe the average Kiwi is not aware of. And so you can't just apply these general rules to them.”

Everyone makes mistakes, because humans are fallible. But coming to court shouldn’t be the beginning of the end, she says.

“We should not begin to tar people’s lives through mistakes, and not having an appreciation or understanding of what’s behind that.”

Brown says she’s watched kids cry with relief, because when they came to court they thought their whole world was about to come crashing down.

“Everyone can change. Everyone has the right to change. And everyone has a right to have those tools,” Brown says.

None of these steps seem revolutionary. Many Kiwis will assume this is already what happens in the country’s courts.

“But we wouldn’t have had decades of calls for transformative change if that was the case,” Walker says.

While politicians and pundits argue over the grand vision of Aotearoa’s justice system, the Young Adult List shows big changes can happen quietly, through a collection of small steps, taken by people all too familiar with what a failed system looks like.

The 22-year-old man standing in front of Judge Johnston in the Porirua District Court didn’t realise he could apply for a discharge without conviction, until he was called on the Young Adult List that Friday in November. He suddenly looks lighter.

“Your case has been meandering down the river. Now it’s on track,” Johnston says. “This could be a good outcome for you.”