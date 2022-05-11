Couple accused of locking 90-year-old in dark room for up to 16 hours appeal to High Court to keep names secret

A man is on trial for allegedly neglecting his elderly father, who was found by police locked in his bedroom in a soiled nappy and a wetsuit he could not remove.

A couple who allegedly neglected an elderly man with dementia, leaving him in his room for up to 16 hours at a time, have appealed to the High Court to keep their names secret.

Both the man’s son and his partner are on trial in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Mark Callaghan.

They face two charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult. The first relates to living conditions and the second relates to allegedly failing to fill a prescription for the man’s antibiotics in a timely manner, and then failing to provide him with the correct amount of medication.

The son also faces 32 charges of theft by a person in a special relationship, with police alleging he took about $275,000 from the elderly man’s bank account.

He also faces one fraud charge and an assault charge.

On Monday, Judge Callaghan declined to continue name suppression.

On Wednesday the couple’s counsel told the court they had appealed the decision to the High Court. A date for the appeal was yet to be set.

Police prosecutor Penny Brown said on Monday the prosecution alleged the couple neglected the victim between mid-2019 and mid-2020 when they were his caregivers.

The elderly man, who suffered from advanced dementia, was locked in a room for up to 14-16 hours at a time with no natural light or ability to turn the light on, as the light switch was taped.

A large dark-coloured sheet was secured to the outside of the house covering the bedroom window, meaning no natural light could enter the room.

On Wednesday, the man’s lawyer Clayton Williams questioned Detective Brent Menzies about the elderly man’s bedroom.

Williams showed photos which revealed light coming from another window in the bedroom. Menzies said it was the first time he had seen light coming from the window and he had not looked behind the curtain.

Menzies said no checks were made of the wall the window was on, and there were no photographs of the window with the curtains open.

He said he only saw the elderly man look out that window once, but had to climb on his bed to do so.

Police’s claim about natural light related to the main window in the bedroom, he said.

The man was placed into a residential care facility in June 2020, after police found him in his bed, with a strong smell of urine and faeces.

Psychiatrist Dr Dominic Lim, who assessed the elderly man on June 29, told the court on Wednesday the man weighed 43 kilograms.

He was incontinent, and was quiet and anxious, and needed help getting dressed.

He was generally able to answer questions and indicate pain, but was unable to indicate his needs and had some agitation when he became incontinent.

In cross-examination by the son’s partner’s lawyer, Nicola Hansen, Dr Lim said people with advanced dementia were unlikely to be able to go to the toilet on their own and would likely need assistance.

He said dementia residents were generally held in a secure area, and would unlikely have access to the outside unless it was secure because they may wander and could pose a risk to themselves. Some may also be strong enough to jump the fence or leave the facility.

Judge Callaghan asked Dr Lim his thoughts on a dementia patient wearing a wetsuit.

“That’s weird and odd,” he replied.

“It’s certainly not a conventional way of caring for someone. In fact, it’s actually tantamount to restraint and our policy now is not to restrain someone unnecessarily.”

He was “very alarmed” when he was notified the elderly man had been wearing a wetsuit.

Asked about someone being confined in a room for 12-16 hours, unable to leave, Dr Lim said that would be “dangerous” and could risk dehydration. They could also become “quite acutely confused”.

Menzies said CCTV videos from inside the elderly man’s bedroom were in a folder labelled “poofest” and were dated.

In one video the man called out for help “well over a dozen times”. It was more than an hour before someone opened the door.

In another video, when the man’s son allegedly assaulted him, the man can be seen knocking loudly on his door asking for help while trying to clean himself up after defecating.

Menzies said the man first called out for help at 12.59am and it was not until 2.32am that his son entered the room.

In that time, Menzies estimated he called out “several dozen times”, and also knocked repeatedly. At one point he knocked continuously for about 20 seconds.

The longest time he appeared to have been left in the room was at least 15.5 hours. The footage stopped then and it was unclear when he was let out.

He was usually put to bed between 5.30pm and 6pm, but had been put to bed at 4.50pm. The earliest time he would be let out was around 7.30, the latest about 9.20am.

Brown said the man’s son had said in a police interview his father had finger-painted poo on the walls.

Menzies said he saw no evidence of that in the footage he observed.

“My observations of that footage were of him attempting to clean himself up as best as he could, in the process inadvertently making more of a mess.”

The trial continues on Thursday.