Queenstown Lakes man denies knowledge of drugs in package

A Queenstown Lakes District man, facing a drug charge, had a judge alone trial in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday.

A Queenstown Lakes District man denies knowing drugs were in a courier package sent to his house, that was intercepted by police.

The 33-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, had a judge-alone trial before Judge Peter Rollo in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday.

He has pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine at Auckland for supply, in particular in a courier package.

The court was told police began investigating the man in 2020, and officers intercepted a courier package destined for the man's house.

READ MORE:

* Quartet on trial for alleged meth ring involvement, but one missing from court

* Drug dealer behind 'freshkiwiproduce' dark web store jailed

* Meth, LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA seized in nationwide drug busts



It contained a total of 137grams of meth and MDMA.

The only witness called in the trial was the man, who said he travelled to Auckland to do a job for a friend, and he was asked to post a package, which would be picked up before he got back to the Queenstown Lakes District.

The package looked like a present, wrapped in Batman wrapping paper, and he said he did not know what was in it.

Under cross-examination, the man said packages like that had been sent to him four times by an associate.

The associate's name was suppressed in court.

Prosecutor Mike Brownlie said the defendant drove back from Auckland to Queenstown Lakes via Christchurch the next day.

The man said he had tools to pick up in Christchurch.

Brownlie: "You were going up there to sort out the delivery of drugs, weren't you?"

Defendant: "No".

Judge Rollo reserved his decision and the man was remanded in custody to May 24. ​