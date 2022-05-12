Political figure's lawyer says they were wrongly connected to 'appalling conspiracy' to protect businessman

A prominent businessman appears in the High Court at Auckland for sentencing.

The political figure repeatedly mentioned in the trial of a prominent businessman, later convicted of indecent assault and corruption, continues to try and keep their name a secret.

The political figure’s lawyer said his client had wrongly been connected to an “appalling conspiracy” to protect a “deplorable” sex offender.

Last year, Stuff and NZME successfully revoked the original suppression order imposed by Judge Russell Collins. Justice Geoffrey Venning then declined an appeal by the political figure at the High Court.

On Thursday, the political figure had their appeal heard at the Court of Appeal where Justice Forrie Miller, Justice Ailsa Duffy and Justice Rebecca Ellis reserved their decision.

Davey Salmon QC, acting on behalf of the political figure, again argued there was no public interest in naming his client and they would suffer undue hardship.

The businessman, who continues to have interim name suppression, was jailed after being found guilty of three charges of indecent assault which took place at his Auckland home.

He was also found guilty of two counts of attempting to dissuade the 2016 victim with bribes and offering work. He was originally sentenced to a term of imprisonment, however was released on bail in August.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jevan Goulter was hired by the businessman based on the reputation of the high profile political figure.

At the businessman’s High Court trial, he gave evidence about his decision to hire PR firm Goulter & Associates, run by Hamish Jevan Goulter, based on the reputation of the high profile political figure.

He told the court he wanted the PR firm to manage reputational damage to himself and his business interests, after he claimed he’d heard a complainant was intending to sell his story to Australian media.

However, the prosecution said that was not credible.

Goulter repeatedly mentioned the political figure’s name in his evidence.

During his evidence, Goulter neither confirmed nor denied the political figure's involvement in the conspiracy to influence a victim.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Davey Salmon QC is acting on behalf of the political figure.

At the Court of Appeal, Davey Salmon QC said Justice Venning was wrong in his approach to hardship and his client would suffer irreparable reputational damage.

Salman QC said the allegations are highly defamatory and Goulter is a “fabulist” who lied.

“[The political figure is] going to be connected to an appalling conspiracy to protect a sex offender,” Salmon QC said.

Salmon QC said this was a different case to Joseph Parker and his client was never suspected of committing any crimes.

The political figure would suffer a “final blow” given the damaging allegations if named, Salmon QC said.

He said there was no public interest in knowing the identity of his client.

Tania Goatley, acting on behalf of Stuff and NZME, again opposed continued suppression, saying there was an inherently high public interest in naming the person.

“The fact [the businessman] thought he could hire [the political figure] to fix his problems is public interest,” Goatley said.

Stuff The hearing was heard at the Court of Appeal in Wellington.

In Judge Collins’ decision he said the court's role is not one of censorship and “the presumption the media will report in a balanced way must be given effect”.

“In this case as a witness [political figure] would have had every opportunity to respond to the Crown evidence that Mr Goulter created. [Political figure] would have been responding to statements which had come from a person well-known to [political figure], Mr Goulter.”

In the High Court judgment, Justice Venning said the political figure would not suffer undue hardship if named and there is legitimate public interest.

Entertainer and film producer Mika X is serving 11 months home detention for twice acting as the businessman's go-between.

The man's business manager, whose name also remains suppressed, was sentenced to 12 months home detention for his part in the scheme.