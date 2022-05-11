Wellington school caretaker appeals against convictions for abusing schoolboy

The Court of Appeal judges reserved their decision on the appeal of a former Wellington school caretaker. (File photo)

A former Wellington school caretaker found guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy, has appealed against his convictions and the 11-year prison sentence he’s now serving.

Makshud Ahmed was 50 and the boy was 12 when the abuse allegedly began.

At a Wellington District Court trial he pleaded not guilty and his defence had been the abuse did not happen. The jury found him guilty.

But at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday Ahmed’s new lawyer, Cara Thorburn, argued the judge had not properly directed the jury on the legal elements of consent and reasonable belief in consent, on the five charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and one charge of attempted sexual violation.

The judge’s directions were more important since Ahmed’s trial lawyer was unable to properly cover the topic because it was inconsistent with the defence position on the charges, she said.

Thorburn said even though it did not align with the defence view, there was relevant evidence about consent that the judge should have spoken to jurors about.

The boy’s evidence was not clear, leaving the jury to infer he did not consent, she said.

The Crown said Ahmed manipulated and groomed the boy and the boy could not truly consent, but the jury also needed to be told that the boy could have genuinely consented despite the grooming and his “tender” age, Thorburn said.

Stuff At his trial Makshud Ahmed denied sexual contact happened, but his appeal lawyer said the jury should have been told there was an alternative defence. (File photo)

Ahmed also appealed against his 11-year jail term, which he had to serve half of before being considered for parole.

His other lawyer, Catherine Gisler said the alleged offending ended in 2013 but Ahmed was not charged until 2018.

Crown lawyer Simon Barr said the offending happened over the boy’s last two years of primary school and first two years of secondary school. Throughout year seven Ahmed groomed him and at the end of the year the first sexual event occurred.

Ahmed was one of the boys hanging out in the school caretaker’s shed. The abuse happened two or three times a week with Ahmed manipulating him, talking him up and then picking at his insecurities to crush him, Barr said.

123rf The Court of Appeal was told the events had begun with two boys hanging out in the caretaker’s shed looking at pornography on a phone. (File photo)

No issue of consent arose, seen with any air of reality, he said.

When the boy went to college the relationship changed but still nothing pointed to consent, or a reasonable belief in consent, except that the boy continued to go back to see Ahmed, he said.

It would be abhorrent for most jury members to grapple with the thought that a 12-year-old might be consenting, or that a 50-year-old might reasonably believe that he was, Barr said.

If the judge had directed in detail on consent it would have detracted from the central issue of the defence case, that the events did not happen, he said.

The boy said that in year 11, when he was 15, Ahmed ended the contact between them.

The boy said he was upset about it, which put that part of the evidence into a different category, Barr said.

In her response to the Crown’s appeal points, Thorburn said a clear picture emerged of developing consent to sexual acts.

The court of three judges reserved its decision.