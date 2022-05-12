Childhood 'punishments' and rugby knocks suspected factors in man's violent behaviour

Tukia Fotu, 31, had been drinking all morning when he assaulted his partner. (File photo)

A man convicted of assaulting his partner is to be assessed for whether historic head injuries affected his behaviour.

Tukia Fotu, 31, had finished a 15-pack of Export Gold and bought another 24 box when his partner noticed he was getting argumentative, at his partner’s house in Blenheim on the morning of June 4, 2021.

Without provocation, Fotu punched the woman in the face a number of times, and then started punching her legs, without giving any reason for his actions, ignoring her pleas to stop, the police summary of facts said.

He threatened to kill her if she tried to leave her unit, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Over the course of the day, he continued hitting the woman and drinking large amounts of beer, and at one stage put a pillow over her face to stop her from breathing.

He sat on her on the bed to stop her answering several calls from a friend, and eventually the friend turned up. They went outside together and the friend whispered if she wanted to leave, to squeeze her shoulder twice, which the woman did. So they went to the friend’s house.

However, the woman was worried Fotu would damage their unit, so she returned.

Fotu, by then very intoxicated, punched her repeatedly to the arms and legs, and pushed his finger up her nostril until it bled. As he went to sleep, he held her ponytail in his hand so he would wake up if she tried to leave.

The next morning she told him she was going to get cigarette papers, but instead went to her friend’s place, who took her to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim. She had severe bruising, a wound on her cheek, and a sore left jaw.

When spoken to by police, Fotu admitted the woman’s allegations. He also admitted breaching a protection order by possessing a firearm – an air rifle he kept in a wardrobe.

Fotu pleaded guilty to suffocation, threatening to kill, breach of a protection order, and two counts of assault with intent to injure, and appeared by audiovisual link at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

His lawyer Tony Bamford said Fotu told report writers that over his 11 months in custody he had come up with ideas about how to address his anger and addiction issues, and was hoping to get into a treatment centre, which Bamford said should be a priority for sentencing.

Probation noted Fotu failed to complete rehabilitation at Moana House in Dunedin a few years ago after a failed dairy raid in 2018. St Marks in Blenheim was too close to his ex-partner to be appropriate, so Moana House was still the preferred option.

One report writer said Fotu should not be sentenced until he had been assessed by a neuropsychologist. A drug and alcohol assessor also thought head injuries caused cognitive difficulties that contributed to addiction and violent behaviour, along with the psychological effects of negative childhood experiences.

Fotu was believed to have suffered head injuries during “some very severe punishment” as a child, as well as while playing rugby league. On one occasion a bad knock during rugby even fractured his skull.

Bamford said while Fotu wanted to be sentenced on Tuesday as planned, he thought the neuropsychologist’s report was worth delaying for as it could affect the sentencing outcome.

“Can you just deal with it today? I’m sorting my own problems out,” Fotu said. “I can’t be in here much longer.”

“You’ll be in there a lot longer if I sentence you today,” Judge Garry Barkle said.

Intensive supervision, rather than imprisonment, was more realistic if the people treating Fotu had more information about what was causing the offending, Bamford said. Treatment programmes were structured differently for people with traumatic head injuries.

Crown prosecutor Abigail Goodison said she thought the reports could be sought by the parole board, and sentencing could go ahead as scheduled.

“But they won’t,” Bamford said.

Judge Barkle said the court needed to have all the information to ensure fair justice not just for the defendant but for the victim and the general community. The neuropsychologist’s report could give information to help Fotu’s treatment, he said.

Fotu gave a thumbs up in response.

Judge Barkle remanded Fotu in custody to July 6, and ordered the neuropsychologist’s report as well as a check on whether Moana House could take him.