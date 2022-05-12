Elizabeth Zhong trial: PI asked to follow businesswoman, used tracking device

The man accused of murdering his former business partner told a private investigator he was worried Elizabeth Zhong was going to vanish in the middle of their court proceedings over finance, a court heard.

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong’s body was found in the boot of her car in Sunnyhills on November 28, 2020, after she was reported missing by her friend Wendy Wu.

At the time of her death, a number of Zhong’s companies were in financial difficulty, and her business partner Fang Sun is on trial for murder in the High Court at Auckland. The Crown’s case is that he entered Zhong’s home with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

But the defence says Sun is not a killer and someone else is responsible for the businesswoman’s death.

READ MORE:

* Elizabeth Zhong murder trial: Accused asked friends to photograph businesswoman at casino

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: Businesswoman pleaded with bank not to sell the home she was eventually killed in

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: Blood on the wall of businesswoman's bedroom

* Elizabeth Zhong applied for gun licence to protect herself before her death, jury told

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: Former boyfriend sobs, says he did not kill businesswoman

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: Ex-boyfriend denies using businesswoman for money

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: Embittered man allegedly stabbed former business partner to death



Sun and Zhong became business partners in 2014 and together invested about $28 million in several Kiwi businesses.

The pair then fell out and Sun claimed Zhong owed him millions of dollars. At the time of her death the pair were in the middle of civil court proceedings.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong, pictured with her dogs Queena and Ding Ding.

In July 2020, Sun hired a private investigator Jimmy (Jun) Jin, a former police detective of 20 years.

The pair connected over WeChat after Sun’s wife asked for help.

Jin was told Zhong and Sun were in the middle of civil court proceedings and he was needed to help with serving court documents.

Sun told Jin his business partner had defrauded him of millions of dollars.

“I’ve had many conversations with the accused and he mentioned many times that Ms Zhong had runied his life,” Jin said.

SUPPLIED Elizabeth Zhong owned Carrick Winery.

Sun was felling pressure from investors in China, who had trusted him with their money.

“But now all the money was in jeopardy causing Chinese investors constantly harassing Mr Sun,” Jin told the court.

Sun wanted to know Zhong’s whereabouts as the court proceedings were underway and her Sunnyhills home was about to be put up for a mortgagee sale in August.

“Mr Sun was afraid Ms Zhong would vanish from the address,” Jin said.

After Jin started surveilling Zhong, he would spend a couple of hours each time watching her Sunnyhills home from his Toyota Camry.

He could send photos and videos back to Sun, before deleting them to protect his client’s privacy.

Towards the end of July 2020, Jin suggested Sun install a tracking device on Zhong’s car, saying he would bear the responsibility if it was found.

”Let’s make it neat and tidy and all risks are borne by our side.

“Well incase it is discovered if anything goes wrong, there won’t be anything about you,” Jin told Sun in an audio message via WeChat.

Jin put a tracking device on Zhong’s black Land Rover after he had followed her to a Chinese supermarket in Mt Wellington.

“I put the tracking device on the bottom of the Land Rover,’ Jin said.

The device was connected to his phone, so he could track the whereabouts and history of movements.

In September 2020, Jin was paid $15,000 – but it was paid into his brother’s account in China.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fang Sun denies killing his former business partner.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes previously detailed a number of Sun and Zhong’s claims against each other in the civil court proceeding at the High Court at Auckland, which was ongoing at the time of the businesswoman’s death.

Sun claimed Zhong had misappropriated their company funds for personal use.

Meanwhile, Zhong denied those claims, stating Sun failed to pay $6m under a loan agreement and $9m under a share transfer agreement.

The court also heard how Zhong visited SkyCity casino 381 times between January 2017 and her death, and her account had a loss of $238,538.

The trial before Justice Neil Campbell and a jury continues.