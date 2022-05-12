Taranaki campground homicide: police name victim

Police investigate in around Bushlands Campground in Tangarakau after the discovery of a man's body.

Police have released the name of the man found dead at a remote Taranaki campground last weekend.

He was 57-year-old Adrian Roger Humphreys, of Rotorua.

No other details were released apart from police saying they extend their condolences to his family and friends and the homicide enquiry was ongoing.

A homicide investigation was launched after the man’s body was found at Bushlands Campground at Tāngarākau about 7am on Saturday.

The campground, in one of the most isolated parts of the country, is reached along State Highway 43, the Forgotten World Highway.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police searched the isolated site in the days after the discovery.

The site is about 90 kilometres north-east of Stratford and a two-and-a-half hour drive from New Plymouth.

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said this week there were a number of people staying at the campground overnight on Friday and about 30 to 40 people in the Tāngarākau Valley.

He confirmed there were people staying in tents and cabins in the campground, but would not say if those visitors were part of an organised group or were even known to each other.