Young girl so neglected and malnourished by mum that she developed 'psychosocial dwarfism'

A woman has admitted neglecting and mistreating one of her daughters so badly that she developed ‘’psychosocial dwarfism’’.

The woman, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty in the Hastings District Court this week to two charges of neglecting a child

The girl, one of five siblings, was born extremely premature, and suffered numerous complications.

The extent of the mother’s neglect is covered in a 17-page summary of facts outlining various events in the girl’s life. The girl is now seven.

Not long after the girl was brought home from hospital she began to cry while in her capsule. Family members offered to pick her up and settle her, but the mother refused this and instead threw a blanket over the girl’s head and said “that is how you sort that”.

The mother stayed at home with the girl while the father worked. The couple had an “extremely volatile and dysfunctional” relationship.

The father would often come home to find the girl heavily soiled.

Her paternal grandmother began noticing that the mother withheld food from the girl and that the girl was very small and thin for her age.

On several occasions over the years visitors and family would find the girl alone in her cot with no bedding in an extremely cold room, sometimes with wet hair, naked and near an open window.

On one occasion she was found so cold she was convulsing and shaking, and it took a visitor an hour to warm her up.

When the girl began going to pre-school her teachers would remark on how poorly dressed and cold she was. She would arrive with wet hair on very cold days. Her lips and mouth were blue.

When teachers raised this with the mother she would become angry. When teachers asked the mother if they could provide food for the girl, the mother said they could not, and she pulled the girl from the daycare centre.

A visitor to the house said she sometimes fed the girl with food she had brought and that the girl would eat the food so quickly that she was worried she would choke.

In late 2019 the girl was seen locked out of the house on a frosty morning. She was barefoot, crying and pacing up and down the backyard. She was outside for an hour, in which time her mother could be heard yelling out the window.

When the girl was four she weighed just 11kg. For a while she lived with her grandmother and was enrolled at another pre-school. Over a few months with her grandmother the girl’s weight increased to 18.5kg.

Then she returned to her mother’s care.

When she was six, her growth had been stunted to such an extent that she was the height of a 3-year-old.

The girl was treated differently to her siblings. She would have food withheld, was made to stay outside, and was not allowed to eat meals with the rest of her family.

She was made to sleep on the ground, but because she soiled herself, the mother made her sleep in a small inflatable pool. She was not allowed to use the bathroom in the night and most nights the girl would defecate in the pool.

In the mornings the girl was made to drag the pool outside to air it out and to hang her soiled blankets on a clothes line.

When a family member saw this and offered to help the mother care for the girl, the mother refused and said the girl was “just an attention seeker”.

In June last year Oranga Tamariki became involved due to increasing concerns about the girl’s welfare.

The girl was placed in the care of another family member and gained 2kg within two weeks.

When seen by paediatricians the girl was found to be suffering from chronic malnutrition.

“Her short stature was diagnosed as a result of psychosocial dwarfism. This is a syndrome caused by maternal emotional deprivation, stress and neglect,” the summary said.

The girl is now thriving in the care of the family member. She attends school and her weight and height have increased, though doctors said her height may never completely normalise.

When spoken to by police the mother said she deliberately withheld food from the girl, that she knew the girl was hungry, that she treated her other children differently, and that she deliberately didn’t enrol the girl in school in order to avoid questions about the lack of food she was receiving.

The woman will be sentenced in June. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.