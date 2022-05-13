Elizabeth Zhong trial: PI removed tracking device from car while body still inside

A private investigator who followed, videoed and tracked businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong for months before she was killed, didn’t want police to know he’d installed a tracking device without her consent so removed it, a court heard.

Jimmy (Jun) Jin, a former police detective, was hired by Fang Sun to follow and film Zhong.

On the day the businesswoman was reported missing, Sun rang Jin to tell him to stay away from Zhong’s Sunnyhills home as the police were there.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong was killed in her home and her body was found in her car.

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong was reported missing by her friend Wendy Wu on the morning of November 28, before the body was found in the boot of Zhong’s car in Sunnyhills.

At the time of her death, a number of Zhong’s companies were in financial difficulty.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fang Sun is on trial for the murder of Elizabeth Zhong at the Auckland High Court.

Her business partner Fang Sun is on trial for murder in the High Court at Auckland. The Crown’s case is that he entered Zhong’s home with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

But the defence says Sun is not a killer and someone else is responsible for the businesswoman’s death.

Sun and Zhong became business partners in 2014 and together invested about $28 million in several Kiwi businesses.

The pair then fell out and Sun claimed Zhong owed him millions of dollars. At the time of her death the pair were in the middle of civil court proceedings.

NEWSHUB A private investigator installed a tracking device on Elizabeth Zhong’s car.

In July 2020, Sun hired a private investigator to follow Zhong’s movements, and take photos and videos of her. He also installed a tracking device on the bottom of her black Land Rover.

Sun told Jin his business partner had “ruined his life”.

On the morning of November 28, the private investigator played tennis before receiving a phone call from Sun.

“He said ‘something significant has happened’,” Jin said.

Sun’s wife had seen a lot of police at Zhong’s address and advised him to stay away.

“I did not anticipate any police involvement in this matter,” Jin said.

Jin wanted to get rid of the tracking device as he didn’t want police to find out he’d installed it without consent.

POOL Elizabeth Zhong was followed for months by a private investigator.

The PI opened the tracking app on his phone and saw the Land Rover wasn’t parked far away from Zhong’s Suzetta Pl home, on Roadley Ave.

When he arrived at Zhong’s car he found it was under police guard and parked up and walked around the area.

Some hours later police left the car and Jin reached under the Land Rover to remove the device after.

Zhong’s body wasn’t discovered until later that night.

The PI previously told the court he would send screenshots of where Zhong’s car travelled to the defendant and as far as he was aware it was only the pair of them who knew about the tracker.

On November 25, Jin tracked Zhong to the SkyCity casino.

The court has previously heard Zhong and her friend Wendy Wu went to play the slot machines that day.

That was the last time Jin followed Zhong, and he tracked her car back to her Sunnyhills home on the app connected to the tracking device.

The car was then stationary at her Suzetta Pl home for 22 hours, Jin said.

On November 27 at about 5pm he sent a screenshot of that to Sun with a message saying “always there”.

In the Crown’s opening to the jury, prosecutor Gareth Kayes alleged after Sun had stabbed Zhong to death in her bedroom and put her body in her car, he attempted to remove the tracking device before driving the Land Rover a short distance.

Bloodied fingerprints were found near the bottom of the car.

The trial before Justice Neil Campbell and a jury continues.