Elderly man's support workers did not raise concerns over his care

An elderly man’s son and his partner are on trial in the Christchurch District Court.

An elderly man’s support workers were aware he was put to bed in a wetsuit at night and locked in a room but did not raise any concerns, a court was told.

Both the man’s son and his partner are on trial in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Mark Callaghan. The couple are appealing to the High Court against the judge’s decision not to give them name suppression. The elderly man has since died.

The pair face two charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult. The first relates to living conditions and the second relates to allegedly failing to get a prescription for the man’s antibiotics in a timely manner, and then failing to give him the correct amount of medication.

The son is also alleged to have taken about $275,000 from his father’s bank account, and faces 32 charges of theft by a person in a special relationship.

He also faces one fraud charge and an assault charge.

On Friday, the court heard from three of the man’s carers, who all have name suppression.

One of the support workers usually visited the man once or twice a week.

She was asked to help with preparing meals and to make sure he ate, and would also be asked to help him with personal care.

The carer said the man’s son asked her to visit between 4pm and 4.30pm as the elderly man went to bed at 4.30pm because he would get “tired and agitated”.

She thought that was “a bit weird”, and too early.

The son also told her the man would get up at 10.30am, which she thought was “a bit long” for him to sleep until. She said usually dementia patients would get up “really early”.

She never went into the man’s bedroom, and never showered him because the family would say he did not need one when she was there.

The son told her they put him in a wetsuit at night because he kept taking a nappy off.

“You don’t put someone in a wetsuit because he’s taking off his pull-ups, you just get another one and put it on,” she said.

The woman, who has been a carer for six years, told Judge Callaghan she had never seen a client in a wetsuit for such a purpose.

Under cross-examination by the man’s lawyer, Clayton Williams, the carer said she could not recall whether she raised concerns with her supervisor.

Another carer started showering the elderly man from May 2020.

She observed that he was wearing a wetsuit which the son said was due to stripping his clothes and nappy off. She too had not seen that before.

“Personally I don't believe that was right … it couldn't be comfortable, I don’t feel like that would be suitable for anyone, let alone a man in his nineties.”

She said there was also a lock on the door outside the room, which made it “prison-like”.

Under cross-examination, the carer said she did not raise any concerns with either the son or her supervisor.

A third carer said she also knew that the elderly man was wearing a wetsuit and was locked in his room at night, but did not raise any concerns with the couple or her superiors.

The court also heard from Dr Matthew Croucher, a consultant psychiatrist for older people at the Canterbury District Health Board, who outlined the minimum standards of care for people with advanced dementia.

He said there were several environmental standards including lighting and the ability to change light levels. Natural light was also preferable in the morning to prevent insomnia.

He said it would not be acceptable to monitor people with advanced dementia in their own home without express consent, unless there was a review to back it up. Reasonablemonitoring could be using baby monitors when people or trackable devices.

There was also an expectation they would have access to help and assistance when they required it.

People with advanced dementia also should have access to toilets and help in going, as they were less able to detect bodily needs and manage them independently.

Keeping a person in conditions below the necessary standards of care risked dehydration, under-nourishment, delirium and agitation.

Williams asked Dr Croucher whether a lay person should be notified by health services if those conditions were not being met. He said they “usually” should.

The trial continues on Monday.