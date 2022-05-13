Man who breached Covid lockdown rules found with $3m worth of methamphetamine

Trent Michael Francis Ilton pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for supply in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday. (File photo)

A man caught breaching Covid-19 alert level restrictions during the start of the pandemic in 2020, had close to $3 million worth of methamphetamine in his possession when he was arrested.

Trent Michael Francis Ilton, 33, appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday where he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for supply, breaching Covid lockdown rules, and failing to assist police with a lawful search.

In October 2019, Canterbury police started investigating suspected drug-dealing among members and associates of the local Tribesmen MC gang.

Investigations showed suspects were regularly involved in the purchase of significant quantities of methamphetamine from Auckland-based suppliers. The methamphetamine would then be distributed to various South Island based dealers.

READ MORE:

* Gang prospect found with meth days after being acquitted on drug ring charge

* ‘You need to man-up’: Judge jails Tribesmen president on drugs dealing charge

* 12 Tribesmen arrested after cash and drugs found in raids after court brawl



Ilton was an associate of the Tribesmen gang, but was not a patched member or prospect.

On May 4, 2020, Ilton was found at a property in Bryndwr in Christchurch. In a car parked at the property, police officers found a cardboard box containing three large vacuum-sealed bags. The bags contained a total of just under 3 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of up to $3m.

Police found Ilton inside the property. He had the keys of the car in his possession.

Police searched the property and car and seized over $38,000 in cash, which they found in various drawers, in a wine rack and in the garage. Police also seized sets of scales, rubber bands, boxes of zip lock bags and multiple used Prezzy cards.

Ilton was asked to unlock his cellphone, but refused to do so or provide a PIN code to police.

A second suspect, who did not live in Christchurch, was also arrested at the property. Ilton could offer no explanation as to why he was associating with the man and was charged with breaching Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

According to the summary of facts, investigators established that members of the Tribesmen gang were involved in transporting significant sums of money to enable the purchase of methamphetamine. Ilton was involved in organising logistics such as travel bookings, cash and gear storage, and counting money prior to it being transported to Auckland.

He also at times assisted with the transporting of the money. On one occasion Ilton went to Christchurch airport with two others, but they all entered the security screening area separately. Ilton was carrying a backpack. After 13 minutes inside the domestic departure lounge, Ilton left the airport without boarding a flight and without the bag.

According to the Crown, there was no evidence that Ilton was a serious drug user or had an addiction, but rather than he received financial compensation for his role.

Ilton will be sentenced on August 5.