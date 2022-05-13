Repeat drink-driver jailed for driving six times over limit

A repeat drink=driver has been jailed for an incident in December 2021 where she drove more than 150km while almost six times over the legal breath alcohol limit.

A woman who drove 150 kilometres from Dunedin to Gore and blew almost six times the legal breath alcohol limit has been jailed.

Angela Carey, 41, was sentenced to 14 months’ jail for her third or subsequent driving while disqualified and driving with excess breath alcohol charges, and breaching release conditions at Gore on December 16, 2021.

During a previous court appearance, the court was told she had driven more than 150km before she was arrested.

In the Invercargill District Court on Friday, Judge Russell Walker granted leave to apply for home detention if a bed in a residential treatment centre became available.

The summary of facts says Carey was disqualified from holding a driver licence indefinitely on February 25, 2021.

About 7pm on December 16, Carey was driving her car on Charlton Rd, Gore.

A member of the public who was following her vehicle called police.

Carey crossed the north bound lane and narrowly missed a concrete lamp post, coming to rest a short distance from it.

When police arrived they found her in a nearby industrial property. She refused a breath test and was arrested for failing to accompany a police officer.

At the Gore police station she recorded a breath alcohol level of 1448mcg. Consuming alcohol breached her prison release conditions.

Carey’s “very high” breath alcohol level was her third offence over 1000mcg, Judge Walker said.

A pre-sentence report writer noted Carey’s long-term success would be dependent on treatment for anxiety and PTSD, the judge said.

At the time of the incident, Carey was in a boarding house with other addicts which triggered her own addiction, Judge Walker said.

Carey’s sentence was discounted for guilty pleas, remorse and willingness to rehabilitate.