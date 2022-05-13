Club rugby player escapes conviction after injuring opponent in on-field brawl

Iosefo Kalolo Aukusitino appears at the Hutt Valley District Court after injuring Petone rugby player Ridge Studd with reckless disregard.

A former Wellington club rugby player has been discharged without conviction for an on-field attack that left an opponent with severe facial injuries.

Iosefo Kalolo Aukusitino​​ pleaded guilty at the Hutt Valley District Court in December to one charge of injuring Petone player Ridge Studd with reckless disregard. He had originally been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but that charge was later downgraded.

He was sentenced by Judge Michael Mika on Friday.

The charge related to an incident during an Ambassador’s Sevens Tournament match between Petone and Aukusitino’s club, Marist St Pats (MSP), at Upper Hutt's Maidstone Park on November 14, 2020.

Photos of the incident show Studd pinned to the ground as a fight broke out.

According to a report presented at the committee hearing, witnesses saw Studd “convulsing on the ground” in the wake of the brawl. He was hospitalised, suffered multiple fractures, required reconstructive facial surgery and was unable to work in the weeks after.

Andrew McArthur/Stuff A photograph of the brawl between Petone and Marist St Pats players on November 14.

In summing up, Judge Mika said an aggravating factor in determining Aukusitino’s sentence was the severity of Studd’s injuries. This was weighted against his lack of previous criminal convictions, and his voluntary community work since the offence.

Mika also took into account his willingness to engage in a constructive restorative justice conference with Studd and his family, who had forgiven him. The family had been explicit in their wish for Aukusitino to face no jail time or fines, and for him to focus on being a good father.

Mika also considered a conviction would have a negative impact on Aukusitino’s employment opportunities.

“I assess the gravity of the offence to be in the low category.“

He said the shame Aukusitino and his family experienced following the events of two years ago was not insignificant.

Aukusitino is also banned from Wellington club rugby games for two years.

That penalty was imposed after a Wellington Rugby Football Union disciplinary committee hearing, which found Aukusitino had struck Studd “leading to serious and consequences to the health of the victim".

In an earlier statement, MSP chairman Rob Evans​ said the club deeply regretted the incident and the effect it had on the Studd family and the rugby community.

“Marist St Pats does not and has never condoned violence of any sort on or off the rugby field orunder any circumstances. We are supporting Iosefo Aukusitino as he takes responsibility for his actions.”