Armed police call-out in Dunedin after building noises mistaken for gunshots
Armed police blocked off a street in the heart of North Dunedin’s student quarter, after a likely mix-up between gunshots and construction noises.
Emergency services were called to Park St property about 1.30pm on Friday.
A police spokesperson said they received a report of “yelling and disorder” from a house, then someone heard what they thought were gunshots.
“Police have attended, and do not believe there were gunshots – the noise heard may have come from a nearby building site.”