Auckland brothel owner charged with aiding gunman involved in CBD shooting
An Auckland brothel owner has been charged with helping an alleged gunman avoid arrest after a person was shot outside his inner-city club.
Kim Allen Roydon Pickard appeared at Auckland District Court on Friday facing a charge of actively suppressing evidence to enable someone to avoid arrest, knowing they had committed an offence to cause grievous bodily harm.
Pickard pleaded not guilty.
The charges relate to a shooting outside the Femme Fatale escort agency on Wellesley St in central Auckland late on April 9.
The shot person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
Pickard, 56, was remanded on bail until his next appearance at Auckland District Court on August 31.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.
Police encouraged anyone who had information which could help in finding the shooter to contact 105 and quote the case number 220409/2289.