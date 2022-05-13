Auckland brothel owner charged with aiding gunman involved in CBD shooting

A person was in critical condition after being shot outside Femme Fatale escort agency in April.

An Auckland brothel owner has been charged with helping an alleged gunman avoid arrest after a person was shot outside his inner-city club.

Kim Allen Roydon Pickard​ appeared at Auckland District Court on Friday​ facing a charge of actively suppressing evidence to enable someone to avoid arrest, knowing they had committed an offence to cause grievous bodily harm.

Pickard pleaded not guilty​.

The charges relate to a shooting outside the Femme Fatale escort agency on Wellesley St in central Auckland late on April 9.

The shot person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The owner of Auckland’s Femme Fatale brothel has appeared in court.

Pickard, 56, was remanded on bail until his next appearance at Auckland District Court on August 31.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Police encouraged anyone who had information which could help in finding the shooter to contact 105 and quote the case number 220409/2289.