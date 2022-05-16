Elizabeth Zhong trial: Businesswoman's body found in car boot under bloody blankets and suitcase

WARNING: This article contains graphic details.

A few hours after police left Auckland businesswoman’s car unguarded, a decision was made to break into the Land Rover where a detective found her naked, lifeless body concealed under a blanket and a suitcase in the boot.

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong’s naked body was lying in the boot of her car with her thick black hair soaked in blood.

Police initially treated her disappearance as a missing person case and left her house and car unguarded for a couple of hours on November 28, 2020, before Zhong’s body was found in the boot of her car some streets away.

Nearly three months after her body was found, her business partner Fang Sun was charged with murder and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: PI removed tracking device from car while body still inside

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: PI asked to follow businesswoman, used tracking device

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: Blood on the wall of businesswoman's bedroom

* Elizabeth Zhong trial: Ex-boyfriend denies using businesswoman for money



The Crown’s case is that he entered Zhong’s home some time between November 27 and November 28 armed with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

But the defence says Sun is not a killer and someone else is responsible for the businesswoman’s death.

Sun and Zhong became business partners in 2014 and together invested about $28m in several Kiwi businesses.

Supplied The body of Elizabeth Zhong was found in the boot of her car on November 28, 2020.

The pair then fell out and Sun claimed Zhong owed him millions of dollars. At the time of her death the pair were in the middle of civil court proceedings.

On Monday, the trial continued into its fourth week with the jury hearing about police movements on the day Zhong was reported missing.

Prosecutor Gareth Kayes read out a number of agreed facts which included how police were alerted to Zhong’s disappearance by the daughter of Wendy Wu.

At 10.30am, police arrived at the scene and took photographs and DNA swabs from nine locations where blood was found.

Sergeant Neil Tapley told the court on Monday, as well as the blood spots on the walls of Zhong’s bedroom he noticed a thin layer of water over the floor in the en suite bathroom.

“The scene didn’t fit the narrative that we were working with of a missing person at the time,” Tapley said.

He then travelled to Roadley Ave where Zhong’s car had been found and saw blood on the driver and passenger handles.

“The blood on the car and house obviously concerned me, but at that time I saw no reason to enter the vehicle.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police photographers at Elizabeth Zhong’s house three days after she was killed.

His superiors made the decision there was insufficient evidence to hold both the Sunnyhills house and Land Rover as scenes of crime.

The Land Rover was left unattended at 2.45pm after it had been dusted for fingerprints.

During that time, Wu’s daughter noticed a car driving back and forth past Zhong’s Sunnyhills home – which turned out to be Sun’s ex-wife, Freda Tang. She was stopped and spoke to Constable Wang.

Freda Tang told police, when she was stopped, that her family had not been in touch with Zhong for “ages” and her life had been ruined by the businesswoman because her family lost nearly $30 million.

At about 5pm a senior sergeant was briefed about the initial observations and immediately told police officers to return to 12 Suzetta Place and the Land Rover to place them under guard.

SUPPLIED Fang Sun walked into a McDonald's at 2am on November 29, 2020 to meet with a private investigator.

At about 6.47pm Detective Te Morunga smashed the quarter light window of the left rear passenger door to gain entry to the Land Rover.

Unable to find the boot release button, he folded one of the back seats forward and raised a blanket where he saw a bent knee.

He then touched the knee to see if there was any sign of life, but said it was cold.

Between 9.30pm on November 28 and 2am on November 29, detective Aron Singh and a forensic scientist removed a silver suitcase found on top of Zhong’s body, a blood-soaked blue face towel, a blood-soaked pad and a blood-soaked white towel.

Detective Singh said Zhong wasn’t wearing any clothes and her hair was soaked in blood with a blanket wrapped around the top half of her head.

At about 1.30am on November 29, Zhong’s body was removed from the boot and taken to the Auckland City Hospital mortuary.

The trial before Justice Neil Campbell and a jury continues.