'Moral panic' over ramraids exacerbates the problem, experts say

Multiple ram raids and burglaries at Auckland’s Sandringham Liquor Store has prompted shop owner Andy Lin to sleep in the store to prevent the ram raiders from striking again.

ANALYSIS: Outrage over a supposed spike in ramraids by youth offenders is a “classic example of moral panic”, experts say.

Media coverage and political rhetoric may also be playing a part in driving these offences.

When criminologist Juan Tauri saw news items on recent ramraids sold as a “youth crime spree”, his first thought was “here we go”.

“This is white material for classic moral panic,” said the deputy director of University of Auckland’s Public Policy Institute.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The “end of the world” comments around the recent spike in ramraids might be unhelpful, but these crimes still have real victims, who are put in danger and faced with costly repairs.

In recent weeks, news of young people stealing vehicles and driving them into buildings, then going on to steal everything from toys to high-end clothing. These stories have been accompanied by shareable videos, often taken from CCTV footage.

The ramraids have affected Auckland communities, as well as Hawke’s Bay, Palmerston North, Christchurch and the Wellington region – where a stolen digger was used to smash into a petrol station in the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata early Monday morning.

Accompanying the news stories have been commentary from those using phrases like “out of control”, and “soft on crime”.

What’s missing from the public discussion is an acknowledgement that according to an older, more conservative, generation youth have always been “out of control”.

For instance, a 6000-year-old Egyptian inscription labelled young people as having “no respect for their parents”, “rude and impatient” and frequently inhabiting taverns showing “no self-control”. In the 4th century they were apparently ignoring the law and rioting in the streets “inflamed with wild notions”. In 1925 the Hull Daily Mail described young people as “grossly thoughtless, rude, and utterly selfish”.

The catastrophising rhetoric surrounding ramraids also fails to note the broader trend showing a drop in youth crime and the number of people coming into the justice system.

At this stage, the recent spike in ramraids – which clearly constitutes serious offending with real victims – is an interruption in the broader story.

Tauri (Ngāti Porou) said there was nothing new about youth offending or ramraids – they had been a common fixture in New Zealand during successive governments. This is a spike, not a trend.

Jericho Rock-Archer A stolen digger was used to break into the Wainuiomata BP in Lower Hutt – one of the latest in a recent spate of ramraids.

While Tauri believed the ramraid spree would drop off as coverage reached saturation and as police and surveillance activity increased in affected areas, it was likely that the current spike was being fuelled in part by media coverage.

Youth offending was driven by a variety of social and economic factors, as well as individual motivations, Tauri said.

At a social level, poverty, low educational attainment and trauma all played a part. Below that were bored kids, who had little employment and entertainment options, which had been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Supplied Thirsty Liquor in Huntsbury, Christchurch, was ramraided in April.

On an individual level, these young people were likely motivated by the excitement of carrying out a high-risk offence, such as a ramraid, Tauri said.

“The strange effects of giving these types of exciting crimes attention, is that it motivates certain individuals who are looking for excitement in their bloody mundane lives.”

When these crimes received coverage – especially in the form of videos that could be shared on Instagram and TikTok – it fuelled copycat behaviour.

SUPPLIED Victoria University of Wellington criminologist and lecturer at the School of Social and Cultural Studies Sarah Monod de Froideville says youth have been a target of moral panic since the beginning of crime.

“You can guarantee they’re sitting at home, watching the TV news, of the CCTV of themselves, then sharing it with their mates on Instagram or TikTok.”

Continuous coverage, with CCTV video, and sensational soundbites espousing “end of the world rhetoric” had the ability to encourage other young people to carry out the same dangerous crimes, and fed public fear and moral panic, Tauri said.

Victoria University of Wellington criminologist and lecturer at the School of Social and Cultural Studies Sarah Monod de Froideville said it was important to remove the “moral panic talk” from the discussions about the ramraids.

Screenshot/Supplied CCTV footage from Ormiston shopping centre ramraid in Auckland.

Young people have always been picked on, she said.

“They’re not problematic youth, they’re just youth.”

Monod de Froideville said it was important to put these crimes into perspective: ramraids were the latest in a long list of spikes in trendy youth crimes – a couple of years ago it was the siren subculture.

The fear that came with these discussions was a sign of societal change, she said.

The thinking goes: “Kids are thought to be society’s hope, and if they’re going wrong then we’re all doomed.”

Both Monod de Froideville and Tauri said they expected to hear comments that catastrophised issues like youth crime or gangs in the lead-up to an election. However, this emotive, political language stood in the way of having a mature conversation about the drivers of crime in Aotearoa, and the solutions.

“There's a massive divide between us knowing a lot more, which gives us the knowledge and the armoury to have much more meaningful, mature, apolitical discussions. And the fact that we have, frankly, a frickin immature political process,” Tauri said.

“We’re stuck in this point-scoring, who's tougher on crime rhetoric.”

The criminologist advocated for taking the politics out of criminal justice policy – something the last government unsuccessfully attempted to do in its national conversation on justice reform - Hāpaitia te Oranga Tangata.

“Until we do that, we’re going to have a gap between our knowledge, which gives us a basis for effective policy, and the political point scoring approach," he said.

“It’s easy to make old white people scared of brown people.

“Until we do something major, we will continue to have these exaggerated responses to a very small group of society.”