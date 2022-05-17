Teen killer Haami Hanara a test case for young defendants' fitness to stand trial

Daymian Donner, relative of murder victim Kelly Donner, speaks outside the High Court at Napier in November 2018.

An appeal hearing for a Hawke’s Bay teenager found guilty of murdering a homeless man has raised broader issues to do with fitness to stand trial and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Haami Hanara was 14 when he was alleged to have murdered Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere, Hastings, in March 2018. A jury found him guilty and he had turned 15 by the time he was sentenced in the High Court at Napier in February 2019 to serve at least 10 years of a life jail term.

Donner was stabbed four times.

Hanara appealed against his conviction and a three-day hearing began at the Court of Appeal in Wellington on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC, said the court would be asked to find Hanara was unfit to stand trial due to brain damage.

Hanara had a communications assistant, Mark Stephenson, to help him understand and take part in the trial.

Stephenson gave evidence about the trial, saying that at the time he thought he could assist, but that was in the context of two specialists having found Hanara fit to stand trial.

He thought Hanara had severe difficulties with language, and some things concerned Stephenson, especially when it came to Hanara giving evidence.

John Cowpland/Alphapix Haami Hanara, aged 14, on trial for murdering Kelly Donner in Napier. (File photo)

When they spoke at breaks Hanara seemed to struggle to recall what he had just heard. With Hanara’s intellectual difficulties Stephenson wondered if Hanara’s participation was superficial.

The Court of Appeal has yet to decide how much of Stephenson’s evidence it could take into account because some of it came from communications that were legally protected, which Stephenson could not speak about without Hanara’s permission. However, Hanara was not asked for permission because his lawyers thought he was incapable of giving it.

The three judges also heard from psychologist Dr Duncan Thomson who had interviewed Hanara before his trial when he was 14 and updated his report more recently.

Hanara’s experience of education had been very poor but test results improved with medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Thomson said. He agreed he saw Hanara in a one-on-one interview without the distractions of a classroom.

SUPPLIED Kelly Donner was described as a friendly homeless man. (File photo)

Hanara had been exposed to alcohol and methamphetamine before birth but the features of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder were not exclusive to that diagnosis, he said.

Hanara had an existing diagnosis of intellectual disability but Thomson also thought he showed skills needed to be thought fit to stand trial.

Mansfield asked on Tuesday about Hanara’s evidence at the trial, describing the evidence as a “train wreck”. He retracted the description, and instead suggested Hanara did not act in the best way to ensure a good outcome in his trial.

Thomson agreed Hanara did not give evidence in line with the initial strategy that Donner was stabbed accidentally. Instead, Hanara said he did not stab him.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The site where Kelly Donner, 40, was killed on the night of March 3, 2018. (File photo)

However, Thomson said Hanara was able to comprehend, assimilate and respond while giving evidence.

Thomson was the first of several mental health experts the court is due to hear. Specialist legal and medical bodies, such as the New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists and the Law Society, were due to make submissions, along with lawyers for Hanara and the Crown.

The victim, Donner, was a local identity, well-known, friendly and homeless.

Hanara and some friends hoped to find alcohol behind a tavern and came across Donner looking for cigarette butts.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Haami Hanara’s lawyer Ron Mansfield said Hanara was unfit to stand trial due to brain damage. (File photo)

A disagreement became a melee that spilled onto a well-lit area with security camera coverage.

Hanara's figure could be seen at the edge of the lit area. He followed Donner.

It was then, the Crown said, that Hanara stabbed Donner four times and the rest of the group joined in beating and kicking Donner on the ground.

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder was the subject of a Stuff Circuit documentary Disordered.