2024 trail date set for Invercargill murder accused

Chad Parekura died in Invercargill on April 23. A man appeared in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday accused of murder and did not enter pleas.

A 2024 trial date has been set for an Invercargill murder trial, however no pleas have been entered.

A 26-year-old man with interim name suppression has been accused of killing Chad Parekura and the attempted murder of Austin Jazz McGregor at Invercargill on April 23.

In the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday, the man appeared by video link from prison and defence lawyer Sonia Vidal did not enter pleas.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police guard a scene in Don St, Invercargill, on April 23.

Justice Cameron Mander said a trial date had been set: February 12, 2024, with a “back-up” trial date of July 31, 2023.

There is expected to be a hearing about the man’s interim name suppression on May 31, and Vidal said she “will not be in a position to plea for some weeks after that”.

The man was remanded in custody without plea to June 10.

Ten of Parekura’s family members were in the courtroom.

A homicide investigation was launched after police received a report just before 12.45am on April 23 that two men were injured on Don St near the Invercargill District Court building.

Police said Parekura was found unconscious with stab wounds, and he died at the scene. McGregor was taken to hospital in a critical condition and underwent surgery.

Parekura left behind his mum, dad, sister, partner, son and many close friends in Lower Hutt to move south.

He had been working as a contractor in Riversdale, northern Southland, and a co-worker described him as “good fella inside and outside of work, always up for some fun and a good laugh”.