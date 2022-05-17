Dog 'line-up' montage used by animal control officer to identify attacker, questioned by judge

The line-up photo montage from which a dog attack victim was asked to select the dog that attacked her. 'Oma' is the dog in photo #1.

The use of a dog photograph montage by a council animal control officer is at the centre of a dispute that has seen a dog owner acquitted in court, and reunited with her dog after it spent 391 days in a pound.

‘’Oma’’ a 5-year-old female American Staffordshire Cross was one of eight dogs in a line-up of photographs presented to a dog attack victim in May last year.

A Napier City Council animal control officer showed the victim the montage, and then spread out a series of A4-sized photos of each of the eight dogs on a table.

The victim, who had been bitten by a dog while jogging along Williams Street, Napier, on February 5, 2021, pointed to dog #1 – “Oma”.

The dog’s owner, Wikitoria Mitai, was charged with being the owner of a dog that attacked a person.

Mitai (and Ken Newton, a co-owner at the time) appeared before Judge Richard Earwaker in the Napier District Court in February.

Supplied “Oma” with her owner Wikitoria Mitai.

There was no dispute that Mitai and Newton owned “Oma”, or that the victim was bitten by a dog.

What the judge had to determine was whether “Oma” was the dog that did the biting.

The victim did not see or hear the dog before the attack. The dog sunk its teeth into her right calf and held on for a short time before letting go.

The judge heard that the victim was interviewed by an animal control officer two days after the attack, and described the dog as “Colour brown/black, size large medium, breed of type ‘Pitty’ ???”

During the court hearing the victim added to her description of the dog, and said that although she was not shown the dog photographs until three months after the attack, she was “absolutely certain that the dog in photograph #1 was the dog that attacked her”.

SUPPLIED “Oma”, in the Napier City Council dog pound on February 5, 2021.

The animal control officer told the court he responded to the call-out after the attack. He said a dog at the address cited by the victim rushed at him and tried to attack him.

He got a pole, followed the dog onto the backyard of the property, seized it and put it in the council pound.

The said he took a photo of ‘’Oma’’ on the night she was impounded, but the photograph he used in the line-up presented to the victim three months later was one he had taken a few days beforehand.

By that stage ‘’Oma’’ had lost a lot of weight and did not resemble the photo taken earlier.

The officer accepted that the ID process could have happened sooner.

He also accepted that he did not go to other homes in the area looking for dogs, as he usually would, and that he had been influenced by the fact that ‘’Oma’’ had rushed at him.

HOMED

The judge said that in order to convict Mitai and Newton he had to be sure “beyond reasonable doubt” that ‘’Oma’’ was the dog that bit the victim.

He said he had concerns about the identification process used and the selection of photos used in the line-up.

He said ‘’Oma’’ was obese when the first photograph was taken, and even the animal control officer agreed that the photograph used in the line-up did not resemble ‘’Oma’’ when she was seized.

The judge said that although he was “highly suspicious”, he could not be satisfied that the dog that attacked the victim was the same dog seized by the animal control officer and the charges were therefore dismissed.

‘’Oma’’ was released a few days after the hearing – 391 days after she was impounded – but the council issued Mitai with a notice classifying ‘’Oma’’ as a “dangerous dog”.

The matter will be the subject of a hearing next week. Three animal control officers say ‘’Oma’’ is a threat to the community of Napier and other animals. Two of the officer say she is “the most aggressive dog they have encountered”.

Mitai has opposed the classification and will appear at the hearing with her lawyer James Carter.