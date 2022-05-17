'All we've got to remember him by is bloodstains', say relatives of man stabbed by partner and buried in backyard

Hanna and Joanna Statham, Martin Berry's sister and niece, react to the sentencing of his partner, Rena Maloney, for his murder.

Relatives of a man stabbed to death by his partner and buried in a compost heap say they have been left with nothing but "beautiful" memories and bloodstains on a lounge floor.

Rena Maloney, 56, repeatedly stabbed Martin Orme Berry, 55, in his back and neck before cutting his throat, shortly after Christmas in 2020, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his neck and broke off.

After killing him, Maloney dragged his body out to the backyard of his property in Main North Rd, Christchurch, and covered him with dirt and leaves.

He lay buried in a vegetation mound for two weeks before she handed herself in to police, asking them to "please go get him".

Maloney claimed she had killed him accidentally, but in March a jury found her guilty of murder.

On Tuesday she was jailed for a minimum of 13 years and nine months, Justice Jonathan Eaton saying it was "regrettably clear" that she had been unable to show any remorse as he sentenced her at the High Court in Christchurch.

CHRIS SKELTON Rena Maloney takes the stand at the Christchurch High Court at her trial earlier this year.

Maloney must serve at least the sentence imposed before she can apply for parole.

Speaking outside court following the hearing, Berry's sister Joanna Statham said the sentence was "just a number" and the family were more concerned with Maloney reflecting on what she'd done and the harm she'd caused.

"It's been really hard. We're a small family, this has really just reunited us. We remember Martin for the brother and uncle he was, and that doesn't change.

"We had beautiful memories with him and that's what we'll remember. We just want her to think about how sad and senseless this all was."

Berry's family and friends were in court for Maloney's sentencing, and spoke of the impact his death had had.

Supplied Martin Berry’s brother said he was finally starting to enjoy his life and to die in the manner he did was ‘so cruel’.

David Berry said he was "devastated" to learn of his older brother's death, having visited him from Palmerston North on the day he died.

Originally from the United Kingdom, he said his brother was some of the only family he had in New Zealand, and it was his "all."

"I finally felt that Martin was enjoying his life … he often had a miserable life. To die this way was so cruel.

"I was disappointed to hear no remorse from you Rena … Martin sacrificed everything for you."

STUFF Rena Maloney has been found guilty of murdering her partner, stabbing him at least eight times before leaving him to rot in a compost heap for two weeks.

In her own statement, Joanna Statham said his "horrific death" was the worst thing that had happened to their family.

The cruel circumstances of his murder and the lack of his belongings was a real shock.

The family did not tell Berry's mother he had died until months after his death, Statham saying he was his mother's "whole world".

"I only ever met you once Rena, we had such a nice morning together. I don't know why you took such a problem with our family."

Maloney "got rid of everything", leaving none of Berry's possessions behind.

The court heard Berry wanted to escape Maloney and move to Whanganui, and all the family had left to remember him by were bloodstains on the lounge floor.

On the day of his death - on or around December 29, 2020 - the couple had gone for lunch with Berry's brother and his partner at a local Indian restaurant.

Berry looked "healthy and tanned", was well-dressed and clean-shaven. The lunch went well, although David Berry knew he could not ask his brother about his personal life in front of Maloney.

Later that day Maloney said the couple had an argument over Berry's marijuana use.

Stuff Rena Maloney appears in the Christchurch High Court charged with murdering Martin Orme Berry in February 2021.

She stabbed him at least eight times before cutting his throat, a pathologist later unable to determine the exact number of his wounds because of how badly decomposed his body was when it was found.

Maloney then dragged him out into the rear garden and buried him in a compost heap, covering him with dirt and leaves in an attempt to conceal the body.

It will never be known whether Berry was dead when Maloney buried him.

Over the following two weeks, Maloney bought wine and bleach, disinfectant and rubbish bags from a local supermarket.

When she wasn't cleaning up the crime scene, she was getting rid of Berry's possessions and clothing, robbing his family of precious memories.

Maloney walked into the Christchurch Central police station a few weeks later on January 13 after dumping rubbish bags at the bus exchange.

She told police she had "accidentally manslaughtered" Berry, later telling detectives he was "buried near the birdbath".

Jailing Maloney, Justice Eaton said her escalating violence over time was underlined by her three previous assaults against Berry, for which she was also convicted.

"Mr Berry's death was a result of an escalation of violence perpetrated by you … the police attended the address on multiple occasions and he feared for his own safety," Eaton said.

"I have no doubt Mr Berry was vulnerable. Your actions in failing to call for medical assistance, covering him up and leaving him in the garden demonstrates a high level of cruelty."

Crown prosecutor Pip Currie had argued the use of a weapon, Berry's vulnerability and the protection order he had against Maloney were aggravating factors, and said the removal of his body and possessions were "cruel and undignified".

Maloney's exposure to violence and alcohol abuse from a young age could not be ignored, Eaton said, and were mitigating factors in her offending.

"I can't accept that you are generally remorseful, nor do I accept you have realised the damage you have caused. I do not consider your age warrants a deduction."