Man hired as carer for elderly man says father and son were 'best friends'

A court has heard that a man on trial for neglecting his elderly Dad was a “caring son” who clearly loved his father.

A man employed as a carer for an elderly man with advanced dementia has told a court he had no concerns about the conditions he was living in, and says the father and son were “best friends”.

The man’s son and his son’s partner are on trial in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Mark Callaghan on two charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult.

The son is also alleged to have taken about $275,000 from his father’s bank account, and faces 32 charges of theft by a person in a special relationship. He also faces an assault charge.

The elderly man has since died.

On Tuesday, the court heard from a man who was initially doing plaster work at the home before he was employed by the couple to care for the elderly man for about $50 an hour. The care included overnight stays.

The carer said the son was a “caring son, well-respectful” towards his parents.

In cross-examination by the woman’s lawyer, Nicola Hansen, the carer described the man and his son as “best friends”.

The son cried in court, when the carer said the man’s son was the most important person in his life and that they both clearly loved each other.

“The whole family was just a big, loving family. It was really enjoyable to be there to be honest.”

In cross-examination by the son’s lawyer, Clayton Williams, the carer said the elderly man always presented as clean and well-dressed. The house was “quite hygienic”, and his bedroom was always warm, he said.

The carer had no concerns about the elderly man wearing a wetsuit, and said the elderly man also did not seem concerned about it.

“I don’t think I would’ve wanted to be around if I had any concerns. I saw people trying to do their best they can to look after him.”

The restrictions he faced “made sense”, he said. He thought the CCTV camera in the room was “great,” as it meant people could see what was going on all the time.

George Heard/Stuff A former carer told the court the elderly man was well looked after, and the restrictions placed on him “made sense”.

The elderly man would “annihilate” his meals, he said and was regularly offered fluids.

He said he suffered from night and day confusion.

“It didn’t matter if it was daytime or nighttime he wouldn’t know...it was all irrelevant to him.”

He said the elderly man initially had free-reign over the property, however that was limited overtime as he could “easily stumble”, and could hurt himself.

“We couldn’t leave him alone.”

In re-examination by police prosecutor Penny Brown, the carer said he had no previous work experience looking after elderly people. He had worked in kitchens at a retirement village and had also done some entertainment in rest homes.

He said the son had shown him footage of the elderly man waking up, realising he “had a problem, and trying to fix it himself.” The footage showed the son going to help him.