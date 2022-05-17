Man shot by police gets $20k payout: Judge slams actions of Armed Offenders Squad

Iriheke Pere was shot with a Bushmaster M4 rifle during an arrest. Fortunately, it was mistakenly loaded with a training round and did not kill him. (File photo)

A man accidentally shot by a police officer has won an award of $20,000 from the attorney-general following a judgment that slams the actions of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Iriheke Pere, who is now 41, was accidentally shot in the back in Hastings after being handcuffed and arrested by members of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) on August 16, 2013.

The squad was called to a house, which Pere shared with his mother, after she became concerned at his behaviour and reported that there was a gun in the house.

Pere was known by police to suffer mental illness and to be unwell. When police arrived, Pere did not resist arrest, had his hands cuffed behind his back, and was lying face down on the ground.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An investigation into the incident by the Independent Police Conduct Authority in 2015 made recommendations to improve safety, training, handling of firearms, and recommended the creation of a formal national induction and mentoring programme for AOS members. (File photo)

While he was down, the officer moved forward to assist in the arrest. Before doing so he did not remove his Bushmaster M4 rifle, and did not check that his safety catch was in the safe position.

As the officer bent over, the Bushmaster muzzle was pointing directly at Pere’s back. A buckle in the officer’s vest entered the trigger guard and caught on the trigger, leading Pere to be shot in the central/upper back.

He was shot with a training round, which was designed to disintegrate into tiny pieces when it hits a solid surface. The rifle should have been loaded with live ammunition. It was mistakenly loaded with the training round, which was fortunate for Pere, as a live round would have likely been fatal.

Pere was hospitalised in a critical condition but later recovered.

Stuff Pere was accidentally shot in the front yard of this Karamu Rd house in Hastings. (File photo)

The officer who fired the shot was charged with careless use of a firearm, but after a four-day jury trial, was acquitted. His name was suppressed.

Pere took a civil claim against the attorney-general. It was heard by Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at Wellington in March.

Pere’s lawyer, Eric Forster, said the shooting was a breach of Section 23(5) of the NZ Bill of Rights Act, which states: “Everyone deprived of liberty shall be treated with humanity and with respect for the inherent dignity of the person.” He sought an award of $250,000.

In a decision made on Monday, Justice Cooke ruled that Pere’s rights had been breached and awarded him $20,000.

Justice Cooke found that “in my view it is clear” that the harm caused to Pere was inconsistent with the maintenance of minimum standards.

“The fact that the harm happened by accident mitigates against the state’s culpability, but it does not mean there was no breach ... Shooting somebody in custody in the absence of a justification is inconsistent with the minimum standards of detention arising from the duty to treat detainees with humanity, and with respect for their inherent dignity,” Justice Cooke said.

Stuff Police take aerial photographs of the scene of Pere’s shooting. (File photo)

His decision outlined numerous concerns in the conduct of the Armed Offenders Squad.

He noted that the officer who fired the shot had attended an AOS selection course a few years before the incident involving Pere, but that due to concerns about his performance had been given a conditional pass on the basis he received one-on-one training.

At the time of the incident with Pere, the officer had received no one-on-one training, had not been inducted, had not had any mentoring, and there was no training plan in place for him.

Justice Cooke said the officer failed to observe two critical minimum standards of firearms safety. Firstly, he should have disabled his weapon, or handed it to another officer, before approaching Pere. Secondly, “he failed to adhere to the cardinal rule – the laser rule – requiring that a loaded weapon should always remain pointed away from anybody else”.

Justice Francis Cooke said the systemic failures and the failures of the officer’s personal conduct, could be described as failures to take reasonable care. (File photo)

Cooke said the lack of training may have caused the officer to do things a well-trained officer would not have done.

He noted that other officers present also had training rounds loaded in their rifles and “it is not difficult to imagine that this failure could have led to serious adverse events in other situations requiring the deployment of the AOS”.

The fact the firearm was loaded with the incorrect round may have saved Pere’s life, “but it is illustrative of systemic shortcomings in circumstances where well-drilled and highly professional standards can be expected”.

“Both the systemic failures and the failures of [the officer’s] personal conduct, can be described as failures to take reasonable care.”

An investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in 2015 outlined numerous failings in the officer's use of the firearm and found he had been careless.

It made recommendations to improve safety, training, handling of firearms, and recommended the creation of a formal national induction and mentoring programme for AOS members.

In a letter to Pere in 2016, the IPCA said police had accepted and implemented its recommendations.