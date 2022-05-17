'You couldn't script it': Farmers nab burglar, sit on him until police arrive

A group of men stopped a burglar on a farm near Harihari on the West Coast on Friday evening. (File photo)

Five West Coasters felt like they were “in a scene from Yellowstone” when they wrestled an alleged burglar out of a car after he broke into a farmworker’s cottage.

Shawn Deane had some friends around for a barbecue about 7pm on Friday when he received a panicked call from one of his workers about someone trying to break into the cottage on his farm near Harihari​, in South Westland.

Deane believed the offender was on the run from police and had spent the previous two days in the bush nearby.

He quickly rounded up his mates – Glenn Monk, Puna Taylor, Adam Shaw and Tim Murray – then jumped in a truck and headed to the cottage 2 kilometres away.

The burglar had tried to steal a car, but the worker stopped him and said he would drive the burglar to where he needed to go, knowing Deane was aware of the situation.

Deane spotted the car the coming out of the driveway as he approached the cottage.

“I was going to ram the car then I realised it was my worker driving,” he said.

The men jumped out of the truck and wrestled the burglar out of the worker's car.

Monk then sat on the man to stop him escaping.

“We didn’t really know what to do after that. We hadn’t even called the police yet,” Deane said.

Police happened to be in the area already and spotted the men on State Highway 6.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police arrested a 25-year-old man on a range of charges. (File photo)

“It was just blind luck. You couldn’t script it. It just got weirder and weirder. It felt like something out of [a] Yellowstone ranch scene,” Deane said.

A police spokesperson said they arrested a 25-year-old man south of Harihari.

He was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, burglary and failing to stop when required.

The Greymouth Star reported the offender had allegedly stolen a car in Nelson, refused to stop for police in Reefton on Wednesday, then burgled the Four Square in Hokitika on Thursday.

He continued south and police gave chase around Harihari, later finding the stolen car rolled on an old forestry road.

A woman with the man was caught a short time later, but the man escaped into the bush, the Greymouth Star said, until he was caught by locals on Friday evening.

The arrested man appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Saturday and was due to reappear on June 1.

Deane said the group felt quite happy with themselves after the night’s events and returned to their barbecue to celebrate with a couple more beers.

“It was the most excitement Harihari had ever seen,” he said.