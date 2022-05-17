Elizabeth Zhong trial: Man seen in wig and heels near where businesswoman's body found

A man dressed in black wearing a black curly haired woman’s wig was seen walking near where an Auckland businesswoman’s body was left parked in her car.

Police initially treated the disappearance of Elizabeth Zhong as a missing person case on November 28, 2020, before Zhong’s body was found in the boot of her car some streets away on Roadley Ave.

Nearly three months after her body was found, her business partner Fang Sun was charged with murder and is on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

The Crown’s case is that he entered Zhong’s home some time between November 27 and November 28 armed with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

But the defence says Sun is not a killer and someone else is responsible for the businesswoman’s death.

Sun and Zhong became business partners in 2014 and together invested about $28 million in several Kiwi businesses.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong, pictured with her dogs in 2014.

The pair then fell out and Sun claimed Zhong owed him millions of dollars. At the time of her death the pair were in the middle of civil court proceedings.

On Tuesday, Andrea Paley told the court she was driving along Roadley Ave to take her son to a football match on the morning of November 28, when she spotted a man out walking, wearing a woman’s wig and “glamorous” heeled shoes.

The man was all in black and dressed up, which was odd for 8am on a Saturday around Sunnyhills, Paley said.

“They were in dress shoes and the person was a man with a wig on and was obviously trying to disguise themselves to look like a woman,” Paley told the court.

Paley and her son looked at each other, her mind racing.

“They were definitely trying to disguise themselves from someone or something.”

The person was between 40 to 60 years old and had olive-looking skin, Paley said.

Paley said the figure had played on her mind all day before she approached police, who were parked up at Roadley Ave, where Zhong’s Land Rover was parked.

She told the court she had a feeling what she had seen related to the police investigation.

Under cross-examination by Sam Wimsett, Paley said she could not 100% recognise who the man was when she was shown a photo board by police in February 2021.

Police officers previously told the court they found Zhong’s naked body concealed under blankets and a suitcase in the boot of her car on Roadley Ave, about a kilometre away from her house on Suzetta Place.

The trial before Justice Neil Campbell and a jury continues.