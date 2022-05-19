Elizabeth Zhong suffered numerous stab wounds to head, neck and torso

WARNING: This article contains graphic details.

Elizabeth Zhong’s body was stabbed more than 20 times, including one knife wound that nearly decapitated her.

The Crown’s case is that her “embittered” business partner Fang Sun had entered her home some time around 3am and attacked her, stabbing her multiple times before putting her body in a suitcase and placing her in the boot of her own car. Sun denies the killing.

Pathologist Dr Rexson Tse told the court Zhong’s cause of death was sharp force injuries to the head, neck and torso.

Before Dr Tse began giving evidence Justice Neil Campbell warned the jury the images they were about to see would be confronting.

The pathologist told the court there were a number of stab wounds on Zhong’s head and neck, some which were 8cm deep.

He said when Zhong’s body arrived at Auckland City Hospital there was no blood on the back of her body.

But her face, hands and lower limbs were covered in dried blood.

Tse said one of the injuries on the back of Zhong’s neck was very complex as it was a combined stab and chop wound.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong was found dead in the boot of her car on November 28, 2020.

The pathologist said it could have been caused by multiple different objects such as a knife and an axe, but suspected it was only inflicted by one object.

“I describe it as a subtotal decapitation, which means the head disconnecting the body which includes cutting the muscle at the back of the neck and major arteries, cutting the spinal cord and bones.”

Zhong’s head was still attached.

Stab wounds to Zhong’s back were about 10cm deep and cut through a number of bones in the back, a rib and the right lung.

The pathologist also noted there were a number of defence wounds on Zhong’s hands and arms, which showed she was trying to grab the object to stop the attack.

Tse said Zhong suffered a significant blood loss.

Vehicle movements

Earlier on Thursday, Detective Bin Chen detailed the movements of Zhong’s car from the tracking device on the day she was reported missing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fang Sun denies killing Elizabeth Zhong.

Zhong’s phone went dead at 4.26am on November 28 and her car began moving shortly before 8am from her home on Suzetta Place, before being parked outside a property on Fisher Parade for about 15 minutes, detective Bin Chen told the court on Thursday.

Sun had been renting a property at 106 Fisher Parade at the time of Zhong’s death.

At 8.06am, the Land Rover began moving at a slow speed and parked up outside Roadley Ave, Chen said.

The tracking device was then removed at about 3.30pm by Sun’s hired private investigator.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elizabeth Zhong was stabbed in her bedroom.

On November 28, Sun was captured on CCTV in his car leaving his home on Fisher Parade and stopping at a petrol station in Pakuranga.

That car was then caught on CCTV driving past a petrol station in Pukekawa, in the Waikato, at about 12.30pm.

The court previously heard how Sun rented a bach in Te Akau for a week, but the owner never saw anyone there.

He was then seen meeting up with the private investigator at a McDonald’s, before he travelled to his CBD apartment at 2.50am on November 29.

Police initially treated the disappearance of Zhong as a missing person case, before her body was found in the boot of her car some streets away on Roadley Ave.

On February 12, 2021, at about 6.35am, detective Chen assisted in translating the message that Sun was under arrest for the murder of Zhong, and the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

Chen said Sun responded with: “No I didn’t.”

As Sun was escorted out the house, he told his wife to “live a good life”.

The defence case is Sun is not a killer and someone else is responsible for the businesswoman’s death.

Sun and Zhong became business partners in 2014 and together invested about $28 million in several Kiwi businesses.

The pair then fell out and Sun claimed Zhong owed him millions of dollars. At the time of her death the pair were in the middle of civil court proceedings.

The trial at the High Court at Auckland continues before Justice Campbell and a jury.