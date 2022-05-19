A 'hectic night': Memoir divulges man's grisly discovery almost 100 years ago

New details of the shocking night a hospital worker discovered a dying man – and later the bloodied body of the woman he had murdered – have been revealed in a memoir.

Thomas Ashworth was the person who found Dunedin bricklayer Thomas Ellis, who had his throat cut, and nurse Peggy McInnes on the night of August 24, 1928.

Stuff reported in January about how relatives of McInnes had just uncovered details of her brutal murder almost a century ago.

That led to a reader sharing a memoir from Ashworth, her great-grandfather, recounting his memories of that fateful night.

Ashworth had been in charge of a bush gang comprising six patients from Seacliff Lunatic Asylum. They cut firewood, repaired fencing, built bridges, and helped with farming.

“It was hard healthy work,” he wrote in his memoir.

He later took a senior attendant job at Orokonui Hospital, a branch of Seacliff.

McInnes was a nurse at Seacliff, a large asylum north of Dunedin, when she met Ellis, who was working on a kitchen block at the large facility.

Like Ashworth, McInnes later transferred to Orokonui, and on August 24, 1928, she planned to break things off with Ellis.

Ashworth was not initially expected to work that night, but had to fill in when a fellow worker went on holiday.

“One night I had done the midnight round and was going to the end of the avenue to see that the oil lamps on the road were burning,” Ashworth wrote.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A forest near Seacliff, where a grisly murder was committed more than 90 years ago.

As there was no electricity on the roads in the area, the man on night duty had to carry a lamp.

As he neared a plantation of pine trees and blackberry bushes he heard “some thrashing about, but couldn’t make out what it was”.

“I knew that an inmate hadn’t got out, and it wasn’t loud enough for a horse and cow to be there.

“I just stood for a time, and then I heard some groaning.”

Ashworth called out, but got no response, “so there was only one thing to do”.

“Go and find out.”

He grabbed a stout stick and went began looking among the blackberries.

He saw a man moving about and, in the darkness, thought he was drunk.

“I put the lamp on the ground as I wanted my hands free in case he attacked me,” Ashworth wrote.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Seacliff, coastal township near Dunedin, and home to the Truby King Recreational Reserve, and the remains of a 500-bed asylum.

The man stayed silent, and it was only when Ashworth dragged him towards the light that he saw he had “a bad gash in his throat”.

“He was alive, but I could see he couldn’t last long.”

Ashworth ran to fetch a doctor, but the man was dead when he returned.

He and another attendant took the dead man to the morgue, before calling police.

Ashworth continued with his jobs, which included walking around the outside of the women’s wards, and stoking the boilers.

He then decided to make himself a cup of tea while he waited for police, and rang the night nurse to ask her to look after the boilers.

His break was interrupted by a phone call from the matron, who told him a nurse had gone out earlier that evening with a man and was “going to break it off”.

DUNEDIN CITY COUNCIL/Supplied McInnes was buried in Otago after being murdered by a man was she was trying to “break it off” with.

Ashworth stepped out into the night again to see if he could find any trace of her..

“After some time I found her, but she was dead. I won’t go into detail here, (too gruesome) other than to say there was a lot of blood about,” he wrote.

Accounts from the time said McInnes was found lying on a blanket under a large pine tree. Her face had been bashed in, and her throat was cut.

The murder weapons – a pen knife and a stone wrapped in a handkerchief – were found nearby.

Tellingly, police found a note in Ellis’ pocket. The note, sent by McInnes, indicated she would meet him at a prearranged time and date.

Ashworth once again helped take a body to the morgue.

His long night was still not over though, as there was blood to be cleaned, a statement to make, and bodies to be identified.

He was finally finished by daybreak.

“It had been a hectic night, and I was dog tired, so had some breakfast and went to bed.

“I didn’t get much sleep, and reporters came a short time later. They wanted to know everything.”

One of the subsequent newspaper reports featured the headline ‘Driven Insane By Jealousy’.

Ashworth spoke again later with police, but was soon back on duty.

He recalled the inquest being a “nasty experience”, and how difficult it was to get a replacement uniform after his was torn on the blackberry bushes.

“With Government departments being what they are, I had as much trouble getting that, as if I was trying to get a multimillion-dollar contract.”

Ashworth had to write a letter to Seacliff’s accountant, which was then sent to Wellington, and he was later asked whether he could just get the stains out.

It took two months to get a replacement pair of trousers, he wrote in his memoir.