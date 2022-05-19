Man charged after teenage girls' social media profiles targeted for adult websites

Anyone affected by the behaviour is urged to contact police or get advice about online security via Netsafe. (File photo)

A man has been arrested and charged after a number of young women’s pictures were taken from social media sites and doctored to be sexually explicit for reposting to adult websites.

The 56-year-old Nelson man was detained after an investigation into harmful online activity which targeted predominantly teenage girls from the Marlborough area, said Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan.

Police became aware of the activity last week and investigators travelled to Nelson, where they found the person said to be responsible.

“This type of crime is extremely upsetting for those affected by it, and I am glad we have been able to stop this person from causing more harm,” Sloan said.

The man was charged with causing digital harm, possession of objectionable material and child exploitation, and is due to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday.

Anyone affected by such behaviour is urged to report it to Police on 105, and Marlborough residents can give information directly to Detective Glen Lindup at the Blenheim police station.

Anyone with concerns about their online security can get advice through Netsafe: https://www.netsafe.org.nz/privacy-settings-on-social-networks/.