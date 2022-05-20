Father's violent punishment of daughter over laptop leads to convictions

A girl has testified against her father in a jury trial over allegations of violent and sexual offending. (File photo)

A man who violently punished his daughter for bringing home a school laptop has admitted losing control of his anger.

The Marlborough man, who cannot be named, was giving evidence at a jury trial where he was found not guilty on 18 charges of sexual and physical abuse of his daughter, at the Blenheim District Court this week.

However, he admitted four counts of assaulting a family member. He told the court he was under a lot of stress, a few months after the first Covid-19 lockdown, and worried about money when he learnt his daughter brought a laptop home.

She had already broken one laptop, which he thought he would have to pay for, so she was meant to leave them at school. He said thought she was lying when she said she forgot it was in her bag.

The court watched footage of him telling a detective he had made the girl to do the “usual punishment” of “exercises”, in this case sitting against the wall in a “chair position”.

“I was so angry because I’d just had enough of the lies,” he said.

“I slapped her and I was like, ‘tell me the truth’ ... I kicked her legs (out from under her).”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Schools received laptops for students to take home during Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.

He grabbed her by the throat and then hit her with such force that her head banged against the wall, he said. The girl’s aunt then stepped in.

The man was questioned by police after his daughter went to school with bruises. A friend had encouraged her to speak to the school guidance counsellor, who reported it to Oranga Tamariki.

The girl's friend told the court she had a noticeable bruise and lump on her forehead. She was typically shy at school but over a few days opened up to the friend and showed her bruises on her hands and arms, hidden under her long sleeves.

The girl also said her father was sexually abusing her, the friend said.

When spoken to by police her father denied any sexual abuse.

Rereatea The Family Violence Amendment Act came into effect on December 3. It recognised strangulation, coerced marriage and assault on a person in a family relationship as offences. (First published December 2018)

Police charged him with indecent acts, sexual violation, assault on a child, assault with intent to injure, assault with a weapon, and assault on a family member.

He admitted hitting the girl, but said he couldn’t remember specific examples, and had never used a weapon. The laptop incident was the “worst one”, he said.

The girl told a detective her father often got angry and hit her, including after she got in trouble at school. She also accused him of grabbing her neck, kicking her, hitting her with a rolling pin, and a piece of wood.

STUFF Matthew Tukaki, chair of the advisory board that has inspected Oranga Tamariki for Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis, announces the board's recommendations. (Video first published September 2021).

The father told the court he believed the girl made up most of the allegations to make sure she was removed from the house. She had only been living with her father a few years.

“I’m deeply ashamed of what I’ve done to my daughter, and I wish I could take it back but I can’t,” the man said, tears rolling down his face.

Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber told the jury the girl’s confusion about what happened when was normal for a young person remembering events from a long time ago.

“[She was] an honest young person doing her best talking about things extremely difficult for her ... done to her by a person she’s meant to be able to trust.”

Defence lawyer Rob Harrison said the girl’s confusion made her allegations unreliable.

“It’s contradiction after contradiction, and you’ve got to be satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt.

“You would remember how old you were when something like that happened to you ... it would be a terrifying event for a child.”

Judge Tony Zohrab remanded the man on the assault charges to a sentencing date of September 28.

The man's interim name suppression was continued to protect the identity of his daughter.

Where to get help: domestic violence

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111

Where to get help: sexual violence