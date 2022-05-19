Broken fuse caused Queenstown jet boat crash, investigation finds

A broken engine fuse caused a commercial jet boat to crash into trees on Otago’s Shotover River, injuring two people, an investigation has confirmed.

The Transport Accident and Investigation Commission report into the KJet crash in March 2021 says the failed fuse caused the engine to stop operating, and the driver was unable to steer.

It crashed into trees on the riverbank.

The driver and a passenger who were struck on the head by an overhanging branch were airlifted to hospital before being discharged the same day.

Supplied The KJet boat lost steering and crashed into trees on the far side of the river, injuring two people.

It was “virtually certain” that the fuse failed due to mechanical fatigue caused by vibration, the report said.

Once the fuse and its connections into the main fuse box were replaced the engine started and operated.

The cause of the accident was determined to be a single point of failure in a critical jet boat control system, which had not been identified by the operator as a risk.

The commission recommended to the director of Maritime NZ (MNZ) that all commercial jet boat operators identify and reduce similar risks.

They should also ensure that the connections between wires cannot apply a mechanical load to the fuses and that fuse boxes are mounted so that they are not subject to the direct vibration of an engine.

Recreational jet boat owners, MNZ, the wider marine industry and boat builders could also benefit from understanding the cause of the crash, the report said.

In April last year KJet owner Shaun Kelly said the blown electrical fuse had been identified as the cause of the crash, and the company was upgrading power train relay fuses in the engines and had added vibration dampers.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that this will not happen again,” Kelly said.