Police appeal for help after Gore dairy robbed

Police are searching for two men after they robbed a dairy in Gore early Thursday morning.

Eastern Southland area response manager acting senior sergeant Brent Kingsland said police were alerted about 6.15am after two men entered the Broughton Street Discounter and demanded cash.

“The men left the store with a sum of money and items and headed south on Broughton St, possibly turning onto Pomona St.”

The store worker was fortunately unharmed during the incident, but was understandably shaken, Kingsland said.

The men are described as average height and build, wearing dark-coloured clothing and carrying a black bag.

“We're asking to hear from anyone who saw these two men in the area around 6.15am this morning and then running from the store a short time later.

“Police know incidents like this are incredibly concerning for the community, and are working hard to locate these offenders and hold them to account,” Kingsland said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the people involved were asked to call 105 and quote event number 220519/7826.