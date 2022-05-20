Man and stolen firearms a 'dangerous combination'

Earl Stratham Campbell, 37, was found guilty on five charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. (File photo)

“You and firearms are a dangerous combination”, a judge has told a Hawke’s Bay man found guilty of unlawfully possessing five guns – four of which had been stolen during a home invasion.

Earl Stratham Campbell appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Napier District Court on Friday morning.

Jurors found the 37-year-old guilty on five charges after he represented himself for much of the five-day trial..

Campbell was acquitted on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery causing grievous bodily harm for a home invasion during in which four guns were stolen and the victim, a 72-year-old, was seriously injured.

Stuff Campbell appeared for sentencing before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Napier District Court on Friday morning. (File photo)

The weapons were located at Campbell’s mother’s house in the remote settlement of Tuai, near Lake Waikaremoana during a search warrant executed by police.

The two rifles and two shotguns owned by the victim, along with another sawn-off firearm of “unknown origin”, were found in a bivouac in a bush area near the house.

“The jury found [Campbell] knew they were there,” Judge Mackintosh said.

Defence lawyer Jerome Webby said Campbell, who had taken on the burden of representing himself for much of the trial, understood the harm firearms in the community could have.

Judge Mackintosh disagreed this was a mitigating factor, saying Campbell had counsel available, but elected to represent himself.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Police Senior Sergeant Paddy Hannon explains which firearms are legal and which are prohibited under the new gun laws in New Zealand. (First published April 2019)

Webby said the guns had not been presented at anyone and were not loaded when they were found.

“This is a case where some firearms are found in a bivouac. There’s nothing more to it. There’s no evidence Campbell knew they were stolen firearms.”

Prosecutor Clayton Walker said the danger was posed “by whoever has the guns” and Campbell’s previous conviction involving a firearm – where he was sentenced to nine years’ jail for an aggravated robbery – should be taken into account.

“You had tendencies that meant that firearms and you would make a dangerous combination,” the judge said.

She sentenced Campbell to two and a half years’ imprisonment.