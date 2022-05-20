Man jailed for life for bludgeoning ex-wife's new lover to death with hammer

It took a jury an hour to find Niraj Nilesh Prasad, 39, guilty of the murder of his ex-wife’s new lover, Faiz Ali. (File photo).

A Christchurch man found guilty of the brutal, jealousy-fuelled killing of his ex-wife’s new lover has been jailed for life.

Niraj Nilesh Prasad, 39, killed Faiz Ali on February 21, 2021 after six months of pent-up jealousy and anger drove him to break into Ali's Armagh St flat and lie in wait for him to return from work.

He ambushed Ali and hit him in the head with a hammer as the woman they both loved listened over the phone.

Sentencing him in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday, Justice Rob Osborne ordered Prasad to serve 18 years and six months before being eligible for parole.

During the trial in March, Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said the killing was calculated and premeditated, with Prasad delivering at least 20 hammer blows to Ali's head alone.

Ali was hit 28 times to his head and body, causing “catastrophic” injuries, including wounds inflicted while he was already immobile, and perhaps dead.

A machete and filleting knife were also used.

It took a jury just an hour to find Prasad guilty of murder.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Prasad, pictured at an earlier hearing, bludgeoned Ali to death after ambushing him at his home in Christchurch.

During the sentencing on Friday Nalini Roy – Ali’s partner and Prasad’s ex-wife – said she had cried every day since Ali died.

In a statement read by victim support representative Deb Stokes, Roy said: “My whole life has been turned upside down.

“Faiz didn’t deserve this, and neither did we, or his family. I’m worried about what Niraj will do when he gets out of prison. But I have faith that the justice system will prevail in this case.”

Ali’s younger sister, Azaria Razi, said she could not understand how Prasad could sleep at night after what he’d done.

In a statement read by her husband, Saiyaaz Khan, she said: “The vile act of vengeance you committed towards my brother will never be forgotten.

“All I say is that we will be breathing in fresh air and moving on with life. How will you feel, being incarcerated? Are you a man, or were you born a coward?”

Ali had managed a Krazy Price Mart and had moved to New Zealand from Fiji about seven years before his death.

Ali’s cousin, Shabbir Ali – who is a New Zealand police officer – said Ali was like a brother to him, and they grew up together in Fiji.

“His laughter and sense of security is gone. Our family is broken.”

The financial effect on his family in Fiji had been devastating, as he was the sole bread earner, Shafir said.

SUPPLIED Faiz Ali was remembered for his laughter and the sense of security he brought to his family.

“I ask how much compassion the defendant had when he took his life? We have complete faith in our justice system and believe justice will be served for our brother.”

Ali’s ex-wife and mother of his two children Farisha Begum, who lives in Fiji, also sent a victim impact statement on behalf of the children, aged 6 and 10.

“Faiz always supported us. When our marriage ended he told me ‘don’t work, just take care of my children and I will support you.’

The couple separated in 2016, but he continued to support them until the day he died, she said.

“It has been so painful to see my kids suffering. My kids and I will never forgive or forget Prasad. I pray hard he will get what he deserves.”

Hawes, prosecuting, had argued that life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years and six months was appropriate, citing the profound and devastating affect the killing had on Ali’s family, but defence counsel James Rapley, QC, said anything longer than 17 years would be “manifestly unjust”.

Justice Osborne cited the brutality and planning behind Prasad’s attack as he handed down his sentence of 18 years and six months for the murder.

An earlier assault on Nalini Roy from August 2020 was also taken into account, when Prasad hit her and left her bleeding when she told him she was leaving him.

The relationship ended after the assault, to which Prasad later pleaded guilty.

Osborne ordered him to serve three months for that assault, to be served alongside the murder sentence.,