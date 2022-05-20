Teenager arrested after aggravated robbery at Hawke's Bay service station

A teenager has been arrested in relation to an aggravated Robbery at Waipukurau Mobil Service Station overnight on Tuesday. (File photo)

A 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at a Hawke’s Bay service station earlier this week.

A group of three people entered the Waipukurau Mobil Service Station about 10.15pm on Tuesday night.

A staff member in the store at the time was uninjured and a scene guard was in place on Wednesday.

The teenager was due to appear before the Youth Court, a police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate two others believed to have been involved.”

She said it did not appear to be gang affiliated.