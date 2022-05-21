Top cop intimately involved in interviews that led to false murder confession

The architect of a controversial interviewing method had intimate oversight of its use in a case where a false confession was extracted from a murder suspect.

A High Court judge said detectives trained in the Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM) misled the man, and “manipulated” him to make a confession that was “very flawed” and “not credible”.

Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald, who is the officer in charge of the police’s national crime group, and who created CIPEM, previously said any issues were the result of mistakes by the detectives who questioned the suspect, not a flawed model.

He wouldn’t discuss the extent to which he was involved in the interviews, which were conducted as part of Operation Archer - the investigation into the 2016 murder of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley.

Stuff can now reveal that Fitzgerald helped plan the suspect’s interviews and watched them unfold from an adjacent room - offering advice and direction to the two detectives as required.

“He needs to take responsibility for what happened,” a police source said. “If something goes wrong, it needs to come back to the person at the top. Claiming it was operator error is simply devolving responsibility for something that he implemented.”

Police this week refused to answer a series of questions about Fitzgerald’s role in the suspect interviews while an independent review of Operation Archer was ongoing.

However, they said he’d conducted and been involved with a number of interviews during the development of the model.

“[He] is proud of and takes full responsibility for governing and implementing [CIPEM] and any lessons to be learnt,” Assistant Commissioner Sue Schwalger said in a statement.

CIPEM aims to get suspects who are refusing to talk to police, or those who are reluctant to do so, to open up to detectives.

David Unwin/Stuff Assistant Commissioner Sue Schwalger said police will act on any recommendations from a review into Operation Archer.

This is done by replacing normal police interview scenarios with a “fireside chat” environment, with comfortable chairs, no desk or note-taking, shared food, and police appearing empathetic and understanding.

Despite police saying CIPEM has been used since 2018, nothing had been reported publicly about its existence until February, after the case collapsed against three men accused of murdering Tolley, who was shot at point-blank range in her home.

Justice Simon France ruled that detectives using CIPEM to interview one of the men charged with the murder (known as “X” due to suppression orders) broke numerous fundamental guidelines.

These included not video recording important discussions with X while transporting him, and during formal interview breaks, which Justice France described as “repeated and serious” breaches of the Chief Justice’s interviewing guidelines, with the officers knowingly not following “the lawful process”.

Supplied Lois Tolley was killed in an execution-style murder in her Upper Hutt home in December 2016.

He also ruled that Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson and Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross failed to advise X of his legal rights on two occasions; engaged in “unnecessarily persistent” questioning designed to “wear a suspect down”; and misrepresented facts; with Justice France concluding the interview style was “unfair and improper”, and CIPEM techniques were used to “unacceptable excess”.

In an interview with Stuff in March, Fitzgerald, a veteran cop of more than 30 years’ experience, who was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 for his services to police and the community, acknowledged the judge’s “opinion” about police techniques being used to “unacceptable excess” in the Tolley interviews. However, he insisted that “overuse is not criticism of the model”.

“In all parts of our interviewing, we rely on the interviewing team to do their absolute best and stick with the absolute model that is put in place. Will there be mistakes? Of course there will be - we’re not naive enough to think there won’t be.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Lorraine Duffin visits a memorial to her niece Lois Tolley for the first time in 2018.

“Like all of us, they [Anderson and Ross] will look at those criticisms, take those on board and grow and improve from it.”

In an email to Schwalger this week, which police supplied to Stuff, Ross said some criticisms in Frances’ judgment were “not related in any way” to the model, but to “interviewing generally”.

“Regardless of the outcomes, we always seek to improve, and we will.”

Wider interest from staff wanting to attend courses that taught the model “show how positively the training is being received”, he said.

“I am proud to be part of this challenging work.”

In another email, Anderson told Schwalger he felt Fitzgerald had always been supportive of the work he and Ross had done.

“The … team are all very supportive of the interviewing model and continue to do good work across the country.”

Auckland-based QC Aaron Perkins is conducting the independent review of Operation Archer, which will include examining the use of CIPEM when interviewing X.

Police have confirmed that CIPEM has been employed in five investigations.

Stuff David Benbow is accused of murdering his friend Michael McGrath.

Stuff understands one of those cases is the alleged murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath, who disappeared in 2017 and whose body has never been found.

During that investigation, dubbed Operation Renovation, Fitzgerald flew back from Canberra, where he was then based as a police liaison officer, and directly approached the prime suspect, David Benbow.

Benbow was later charged with McGrath’s murder and is awaiting trial. He has always maintained his innocence.

CIPEM trained staff, under Fitzgerald’s watchful eye, were also involved in the 2019 interview of Jeremy Powell, in which he confessed to bludgeoning and stabbing 21-year-old pregnant mother Angela Blackmoore in her Christchurch home in 1995.

Documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act also reveal that CIPEM trained staff are now the go-to for interviews of people involved in “critical incidents”, such as police shootings.

For instance, in September last year, a CIPEM trained detective was called in at short notice to assist with the investigation into the death of a man in custody in Counties Manukau.

In August last year, Fitzgerald asked interviewing expert and former New Zealand Police employee Dr Mary Schollum to review CIPEM, a move he said was a “natural progression” of implementing such a model.

Schollum found the method was in line with international best practice and “employed a wide range of techniques that research has shown to be efficient, effective and ethical in eliciting accurate and reliable information when interviewing suspects”.

She did not speak to anyone who’d used CIPEM, or look at cases where it had been employed.

As a result of Schollum’s review, CIPEM was renamed PEACE Plus so its link to a more widely used police interviewing model, PEACE, is more explicit.

Fitzgerald previously confirmed he was stepping back from a hands-on role with CIPEM because he was “very busy”, but would maintain oversight of it.