Horse trainer and driver allegedly sexually abused young woman

A horse trainer and a driver are due to appear in court next week facing sex charges. (File photo)

A horse trainer and a driver allegedly sexually abused a woman during last year's New Zealand Cup and Show week in Canterbury.

It comes as a police officer says more needs to be done to stop a small group of trainers from exploiting a power imbalance that exists in the industry.

A 25-year-old trainer has been charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault, while a 29-year-old driver has been charged with indecent assault.

It’s understood the charges relate to an incident that happened at a private training stables in November last year.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Isherwood said the two men were arrested this week and would appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

He declined to comment further about the case while it was before the courts.

However, speaking generally, Isherwood said it was clear from his inquiries and observations that the harness racing industry had a problem it needed to address.

“A lack of employment contracts, coupled with young women who are motivated to progress their careers has unfortunately created an environment a small number of trainers have chosen to exploit.

“Trainers are in a position of power and really need to take a hard look at what they are doing to ensure a safe work place.”

Harness Racing New Zealand chief executive Gary Woodham could not be reached for comment.