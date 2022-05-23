Elizabeth Zhong trial: Bloodstains found throughout stabbed woman's bedroom

A pedestrian was seen walking at 3.38am on the day Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong was killed.

WARNING: This article contains graphic details.

Bloodstains were found throughout businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong’s bedroom after she was stabbed to death in the early hours of November 28, 2020.

The Crown’s case is that the Auckland woman’s “embittered” business partner Fang Sun had entered her home sometime after 3am and attacked her, stabbing her multiple times before putting her body in a suitcase and placing it in the boot of her own car.

Sun denies the killing, saying someone else is responsible.

On Monday, forensic scientist Fiona Matheson​ told the High Court at Auckland there were a number of bloodstains found throughout Zhong’s bedroom.

The trial, which is now in its fifth week, has previously heard from pathologist Dr Rexson Tse​ who said Zhong suffered more than 20 stab wounds to the head, neck and torso, with some deeper than 8cm.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong, pictured with her dogs in 2014.

She also had defensive wounds to her hands and wrists and lost a significant amount of blood.

Zhong’s friends Wendy Wu​ and Matthew Pickering​ saw bloodstains on her bedroom wall and raised the alarm with police.

On Monday, Matheson told the court some staining in Zhong’s bedroom was dilute, which could mean the blood had been mixed with water.

Dark blood spatters were also found on some walls in the bedroom which indicated they may not been diluted by another substance, Matheson said.

Blood found on both of Zhong’s bedside tables and a lamp could have been left by a hand covered by a glove, the scientist said.

Blood staining was also found on pillows and bedding on Zhong’s bed.

On the side of the mattress there were two “heavy bloodstains” measuring 9cm by 14cm, Matheson said.

She could not think of “another possible answer” other than they came from a blood stained knee or knees.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elizabeth Zhong was killed on the third floor of her Sunnyhills home.

Matheson told the court she used leuco crystal violet which is a chemical able to detect blood not visible to the naked eye.

In Zhong’s ensuite, Matheson said there was blood staining in and around the sink, however it was dilute.

The forensic scientist said a bloodied object or surface, such as hands, had been washed in the sink.

“Probable blood” was also detected on the base of the shower, but no blood was detected in the shower drain hole or on other surfaces in the shower, Matheson said.

“The lack of blood on those surfaces may indicate no blood was there to be detected or that it has been removed either by washing,” the scientist said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fang Sun denies stabbing his business partner.

Matheson said there was one spot in Zhong’s bedroom where blood had seeped through the carpet to the wooden floorboards. There was also damage inflicted by a sharp object.

She told prosecutor Gareth Kayes it was difficult to quantify the amount of blood, given the cleaning that had occurred.

The court heard there were footprints and a line, which was likely to be created by a bloodied wheel, going down the stairs from Zhong’s bedroom to the second floor.

Blood was also found near the cupboard which kept Zhong’s CCTV equipment. That equipment has never been found.

The trial at the High Court at Auckland continues before Justice Campbell and a jury.