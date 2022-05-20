Wellington man avoids conviction for having computer-generated images of child exploitation

A Wellington man has been discharged without conviction on charges of having child exploitation images that were computer generated.

He also had images of real bestiality, which the man’s lawyer said did not involve victims because the adults shown were consenting, but the lawyer for the police said the animals were victims.

The man, 28, whose name and occupation were suppressed, pleaded guilty to 17 charges that each carried a maximum penalty of a $50,000 fine or 10 years’ jail, Justice Peter Churchman said in a recent decision from the High Court in Wellington.

After being convicted in the District Court and sentenced to intensive supervision the man appealed against the outcome.

He asked for a discharge without conviction, the same result he had already received on charges of having illegal drugs that police found in the same search that turned up the objectionable images.

Justice Churchman said the man’s home was searched in October 2019 and police seized a desktop computer that contained 246 “questionable” publications from which 12 showed bestiality involving consenting adults and five showed child exploitation.

However, all the child exploitation images and five of the bestiality ones were computer generated and not of real people, the judge said.

The man didn’t tell his employer about the charges.

David White/Stuff After being convicted in the District Court the man successfully appealed to the High Court. (File photo)

He had been discharged without conviction on the drug charges after taking counselling, doing “significant” voluntary work, and making a “large” donation to the Salvation Army.

The man’s lawyer said at the time of the offending the man had been living with undiagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, was living in poor housing and had a drug addiction.

Before sentencing he had done 333 hours of voluntary community work and donated $5000 to charities.

In his decision Justice Churchman said the District Court judge had mistakenly thought the adult bestiality images were among the most serious class of objectionable publications.

Caleb Carnie/Stuff.co.nz The man’s computer held 246 questionable publications, and 17 of them were found to be objectionable. (File image)

The man had no previous convictions, strong prospects for rehabilitation and had made good progress towards that already, according to the High Court decision.

The District Court judge had also been wrong to say conviction had no real consequences, when it was almost certain he would lose his job, his future career, and restrict his ability to travel, the High Court judge said.

Justice Churchman said it was finely balanced, but he decided the direct and indirect consequences of a conviction were out of all proportion to the seriousness of the offending.

He also suppressed the man’s name, accepting that granting the discharge would have little merit if the man’s name was published.