Pair allegedly steal vehicle at gunpoint in Christchurch

The vehicle and its occupants were apprehended in Ashburton (file photo).

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a man being threatened with a firearm and having his vehicle stolen in the Riccarton area at about 7.25pm.

The man was not injured during the incident, they said.

Officers apprehended the vehicle’s occupants in Ashburton – about an hour’s drive away – at about 8.20pm.

A man and a woman were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.

Police said charges would follow.