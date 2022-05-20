Pair allegedly steal vehicle at gunpoint in Christchurch
Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint in Christchurch.
A police spokesperson said they received reports of a man being threatened with a firearm and having his vehicle stolen in the Riccarton area at about 7.25pm.
The man was not injured during the incident, they said.
Officers apprehended the vehicle’s occupants in Ashburton – about an hour’s drive away – at about 8.20pm.
A man and a woman were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.
Police said charges would follow.