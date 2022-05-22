Police appeal for witnesses and information after robbery in Nelson

Police want to hear from anyone with information about a robbery in central Nelson on Saturday afternoon. (File Photo)

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a robbery in central Nelson on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, police say they were notified about 3.15pm that a man had entered a commercial premises on Nile St and demanded items before fleeing on a motorbike along with an associate.

“No weapons were presented and fortunately no-one was injured, however, staff are understandably shaken,” police say in the statement.

“We'd like to hear from anyone who saw a motorbike with rider and passenger riding at speed on Collingwood St ... around or just after 3.15pm.”

Additionally, anyone with any information about the robbery or the parties involved is urged to contact police by calling 105 and quoting event number P050645934.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said there had been no arrests as at 8.15am and enquiries were ongoing.