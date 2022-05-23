Son denies disrespecting parents after sister tells court she found their father locked in dark, cold room

The daughter of an elderly man with advanced dementia described his bedroom as dark and bare, with a terrible smell.

A man and his partner are on trial accused of neglecting his 90-year-old father, who had dementia, allegedly locking him in a room for up to 16 hours at a time.

On Monday, the man’s sister gave evidence in the Christchurch District Court about the moment she found her father in his room.

The couple’s names are currently secret while they appeal against a judge’s decision to refuse name suppression.

A man charged with neglecting his elderly father rejected claims he was disrespectful towards his parents as he gave evidence in his defence.

It comes after his sister described finding their father locked in a dark, cold bedroom with a “terrible” smell.

The man and his partner are on trial in the Christchurch District Court on two charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult. The man also faces a charge of assault.

He is also alleged to have taken about $275,000 from his father’s bank account, and faces 32 charges of theft by a person in a special relationship, as well as a charge alleging he forged a document purporting to be for repairs to his father’s home.

It was previously alleged the man’s father, who was 90 at the time and had advanced dementia, was locked in a dark room for up to 16 hours at a time, with no way to go to the toilet other than by using a plastic bag or to go in his bed or own the floor.

The trial also heard the elderly man was put in a nappy and a wetsuit overnight – which had the zip cord removed to prevent him from taking it off.

As his son took the stand to give his defence on Monday, his lawyer, Clayton Williams, asked him about suggestions he had been disrespectful towards his parents.

“I’ve never been disrespectful with them. I might’ve yelled at them once or twice, but I was never rude with them,” he said.

The son moved in with his parents in early 2018 to help them repair their home and take care of them. Initially he did not want to, but he said he felt he had to, as they would not be able to function otherwise.

He negotiated their EQC payout with the insurance company and his mother had an outline of everything she wanted to be done.

A family trust account was set up to sort the repairs and to modify the home with an accessible shower, and the man said living expenses would also be covered.

While at the bank setting up the accounts, the son was told the funds belonged to all three of them.

He said his mother agreed when he moved in that they would cover his bills and living costs, but they wanted a “firm commitment” he would be there as they could not be left alone.

He said his mother was particularly concerned about being alone at night and having a fall.

Earlier on Monday, the man’s sister told the court she “never” had a good relationship with her brother, which she put down to his “jealousy” and his belief their parents favoured her.

The brother said the pair “just never got on”.

“It’s a shame. I don’t know … she had her bee in a bonnet with me.”

He said his sister “got on well” with his mum, but added she and her father never seemed to get on.

He said his mother wanted to stay at home and his father was “adamant” he was not leaving.

“I think mum just wanted a peaceful existence, get the house fixed and stay there. If mum went into a home, dad wouldn’t have gone with her.”

George Heard/Stuff The elderly man’s daughter told the court she spoke to Age Concern which recommended she go to police with her concerns over her father’s care.

The elderly man’s daughter also described entering her father’s home with police to find his bedroom locked from the outside.

“When we opened it and went in the room was dark, cold, bare – the smell was terrible.

“Dad was in bed under a very thin blanket wearing a wetsuit. We got him up and got him dressed and took him out of there.”

She said her father had been incontinent.

“I don’t know how long he’d been in there.”

The lights could not be turned on, she said, and the curtains were closed. There was a “stark contrast” between the rest of the home and the bedroom.

She then took her father to a rest home.

The trial continues, and the couple’s names remain secret while they appeal against the judge’s decision to refuse name suppression.