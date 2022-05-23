'The room was dark, bare and the smell was terrible', daughter tells neglect trial

The daughter of an elderly man with advanced dementia described his bedroom as dark and bare, with a terrible smell.

A man and his partner are on trial accused of neglecting a 90-year-old man with dementia, allegedly locking him in a room for up to 16 hours at a time.

On Monday, the man’s daughter gave evidence in the Christchurch District Court about the moment she found her father in his room along with police.

The couple’s names are currently secret while they appeal against the judge’s decision to refuse name suppression.

The sister of a man charged with neglecting their elderly father who had advanced dementia has told a court of the moment she found her dad inside his dark, cold bedroom, wearing a soiled wetsuit.

The man’s son and his son’s partner are on trial in the Christchurch District Court before Judge Mark Callaghan on two charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult. The son also faces a charge of assault.

The son is also alleged to have taken about $275,000 from his father’s bank account and faces 32 charges of theft by a person in a special relationship. He also faces a fraud charge alleging he forged a document purporting to be for repairs to his father’s home.

On Monday, the elderly man’s daughter described entering her father’s home, alongside police, to find his bedroom door was locked from the outside.

READ MORE:

* Elderly man 'frail', 'underweight' when admitted to rest home

* Elderly man's support workers did not raise concerns over his care

* Son says 90-year-old father's wetsuit was to keep him warm, stop him taking nappy off



“When we opened it and went in, the room was dark, cold, bare, the smell was terrible.

“Dad was in bed under a very thin blanket wearing a wetsuit. We got him up and got him dressed and took him out of there.”

She said her father had been incontinent.

“I don’t know how long he’d been in there.”

She said the lights could not be turned on and the curtains were closed. She said there was a “stark contrast” between the rest of the home and the bedroom.

She then took her father to a rest home which she had pre-arranged.

The woman told the court she “never” had a good relationship with her brother. She put it down to her brother’s “jealousy” and his belief that she was favoured by their parents.

She said when he moved in with his parents he was “very disrespectful” to the home. Their mother liked to have everything “clean and tidy”, however she claimed he had items “strewn all over the place”.

Police prosecutor Penny Brown asked her about an incident on August 2017 when she went to drop off some meals.

The sister said she was on her way to work and pulled up on the end of the driveway. The son was in his car doing something and told her he was not going out, so she left her car on the road, despite him telling her she was not allowed to park there.

When she returned after dropping the meals off she saw her brother taking photos of her car that he was going to send to the Christchurch City Council as she was parked over yellow lines. They had an argument and she said she swore at him before she left.

She said her brother tried to have her trespassed following the incident and allegedly told his mother that if she allowed her back he would leave.

RNZ/Newsroom Experts say we will need to build footpaths differently, increase the time traffic lights allow for pedestrians to cross, make bus travel more comfortable and provide better protection against elder abuse. (First published October 2019)

“As much as I tried to make mum realise he couldn’t do any of the things he was saying he could, she was completely brainwashed, he was at her constantly.”

She said her relationship with her parents became “strained” due to the tensions.

“I was certainly very upset that she couldn't understand that the threats [the son] was making he couldn’t see them through, but she was so impressionable and fearful that if she went against him that those things would happen.”

Following their mother’s death, the son would drop his father off at his sister’s every second Sunday for one hour.

She said her father was “generally quite scruffy” and “very thin”.

She did not believe her father should be living at home and felt he needed to be in proper care. The daughter had power of attorney over her father’s care and welfare but did not believe she was being allowed to fulfil her role so made contact with the family’s solicitor.

During their conversations the solicitor said he had looked into the finances in the family trust account and had some concerns including a $35,000 payment which police allege was for a vehicle for the son.

She then spoke to Age Concern who advised her to go to the police.

In cross-examination, the man’s lawyer, Clayton Williams, put it to the sister that she and her father did not get along and that she resented that her brother was favoured over her. She rejected both accusations.

She confirmed her parents had assisted her financially over the years, including guaranteeing loans for her which she paid.

George Heard/Stuff The elderly man’s daughter told the court she spoke to Age Concern which recommended she go to police with her concerns over her father’s care.

Williams then played several videos to the court of the elderly man being driven by his son to visit his daughter on February 16, 2019.

In the clips the elderly man said he did not want to see his daughter and that she had seen him “the other day”.

The son said he would get him a hamburger and some other food and take him for a drive to the beach if he went and had a good time.

He also said his sister would give him some chocolate biscuits.

“You’re all right, you’re going to have a good time.”

The son promised he would be back in an hour to pick him up.

About an hour later he picked him up. The elderly man said he had a good time.

The trial continues.

The couple’s names are currently secret while they appeal against the judge’s decision to refuse name suppression.